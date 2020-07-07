Virginia July 7 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads reports record 230 new cases, with record 63 in Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is now reporting about 50 more new COVID-19 cases per day on average compared to a week ago, and nearly triple its average of daily cases for most of the pandemic.

The region reported a record 230 cases on Tuesday, its second day over 200 cases in the past four days. Hospitalizations have gone up slightly with the increased virus levels in the community, with average of about 2 COVID-19 deaths per day. Deaths have fallen from their per day average of about 4 in early May, but have elevated from numbers in June.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission charts cases, deaths, etc. To view their data, click here.

Virginia Beach and Norfolk are reporting alarming trends of high numbers, but smaller cities such as Newport News and Hampton are also seeing their highest numbers to date. And the percent of positives cases is rising across the region, with a major spike up to 12.9% positive cases in Norfolk.

Local experts tell 10 On Your Side it’s hard to pinpoint one reason for a spike in cases, but it most likely comes from group gatherings combined with a lack of social distancing and lack of masks.

“Really what we’re seeing is people under the age of 50 are the ones causing this spike in cases, ”Dr. Edward Oldfield at Eastern Virginia Medical School said.

Hampton Roads’ increased numbers come as the rest of the state continues to see declining numbers. If you take Hampton Roads’ 7-day average out of the 7-day rolling average for cases from “Virginia excluding the Northern Region,” the rest of the state is seeing numbers of cases, deaths and percent of positive cases go down overall. Northern Virginia’s numbers are also declining.

The vast majority of new cases reported over the past few days involve people who started displaying symptoms well before the holiday weekend and Virginia’s move to phase 3 on July 1. It takes about 5 days on average for people to show COVID-19 symptoms, meaning a person who started displaying symptoms on July 4 most likely caught the coronavirus about 5 days ahead of that time. Also many test results take at least 2-4 days to come back, with some backed-up labs taking about a week at least to return results.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+ 638, 66,740 total) — above 7-day average of 565 cases per day

New deaths (+28, 1,881 total) — 8 new deaths reported over previous 3 days, averaging 17 deaths per day. “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May

Hospitalizations (+119, 902 total) — Spike in current hospitalizations after numbers of total COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator patients dropped to their lowest levels to date on Monday

Testing (6.0% 7-day average, Tests per day above 11K on average)

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations did see a big spike compared to Monday’s record low numbers, but are still relatively low compared to earlier in the pandemic.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,042 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 1,046 cases, 154 hospitalized, 22 deaths​ (+16 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 58 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 death​s (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 53 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+3 cases)

Hampton: 390 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+14 cases)

Isle of Wight: 199 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+5 cases)

James City County: 306 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+9 cases)

Mathews: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 613 cases, 45 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+21 cases) ​

Norfolk: 1,162 cases, 116 hospitalized, 12 deaths​ (+57 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 272 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 572 cases, 75 hospitalized, 18 deaths​ (+23 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 165 cases, 8 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 470 cases, 63 hospitalized, 38 deaths​ (+13 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,455 cases, 124 hospitalized, 30 deaths​ (+63 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 75 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+1 case)

York: 131 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​

Key local metrics:

232 new cases (230 in Hampton Roads) — 23 cases higher than previous record of 207 on July 4, 7-day average up 50 cases per day since last Tuesday

2 new deaths (below 7-day average of 2.4 per day — highest 7-day average was 4.1 on May 7.

+11 hospitalizations (Higher than 7-day average of 6.7 per day) — VDH reported hospitalizations lag Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association current figures.

7-day average for percent of positive cases

Chesapeake – 9.3% (+0.3%) — rising sharply, highest since late May, testing numbers stagnant

Eastern Shore – 4.3% (-1.8%) — trending down, 1,370 new tests reported June 30

Hampton – 6.3% (+1%) — trending up overall, +1% compared to Monday

Norfolk – 12.9% (+0.5%) — sharp rise since June 22, highest percent since late April

Portsmouth — 12.4% (+0.9%) — similar to late May numbers, but not rising as sharply as Chesapeake and Norfolk

Virginia Beach — 5.2% (+0.5%) — steady rise since low of 1.8% on June 6 (tests up 300 per day since then)

Western Tidewater — 5.8% (0.2%) highest since late May despite increase in testing

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.