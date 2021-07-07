Virginia July 7 COVID-19 update: 273 new cases, state positivity rate rises

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up nearly double from yesterday with 273 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 157 cases, which is a 30% decrease since the first of June.

Those numbers are expected to continue to rise and cause “another surge in disease” across Virginia, according to Dr. Danny Avula who oversees Virginia’s vaccine rollout.

215 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up ever so slightly from yesterday. 23% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 681,599 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.0%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,436 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 2 deaths from yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 273 (681,599 total )

273 ) New deaths: +2 (11,436 total)

Current hospitalizations: +4 patients (215 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.0%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,132,548 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.4% (5,068,545) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.2% (4,373,518) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.2%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,872 cases, 212 hospitalized 46 deaths (+1 death)

Chesapeake: 21,301 cases, 1,041 hospitalized, 308 deaths (+13 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,140 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (-1 case, -1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,279 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,749 cases, 454 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,184 cases, 152 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 4,692 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,397 cases, 514 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,082 cases, 1,051 hospitalized, 273 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 900 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,226 cases, 697 hospitalized, 204 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,991 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (-1 case)

Suffolk: 8,017 cases, 474 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+2 cases)

Virginia Beach: 36,507 cases, 1,732 hospitalized, 417 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 769 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,810 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+2 cases)