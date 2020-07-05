Virginia July 5 COVID-19 update: Cases hold steady trend, Virginia Beach reports high numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 639 additional cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, July 5, Virginia has an overall number of 65,748 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 639 cases reported from Saturday, 581 have been confirmed by testing. Another 58 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 1,044 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 1,015 cases, 147 hospitalized, 21 deaths​ (+12 cases)

Franklin: 54 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 death​s (+1 case)

Gloucester: 50 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)​

Hampton: 369 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+9 cases)

Isle of Wight: 193 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+3 cases)

James City County: 293 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+14 cases)

Mathews: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 584 cases, 45 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+16 cases)

Norfolk: 1,072 cases, 114 hospitalized, 12 deaths​ (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 272 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths (​+1 case)

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 549 cases, 73 hospitalized, 18 deaths​ (+10 cases)

Southampton: 163 cases, 8 hospitalized, 7 deaths​

Suffolk: 451 cases, 62 hospitalized, 38 deaths​ (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 1,350 cases, 123 hospitalized, 30 deaths​ (+50 cases)

Williamsburg: 72 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+8 cases)

York: 129 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+5 cases)

Overall, the Hampton Roads and Tidewater area reported 144 new cases of COVID-19. This takes up almost 24% of the total numbers reported statewide Sunday.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 792 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

Latest Posts