Virginia July 4 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads reports over 200 cases, more than a quarter of overall daily increase statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 716 additional cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus on the 4th of July.
As of Saturday morning, July 4, Virginia has an overall number of 65,109 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 716 cases reported from Friday, 710 have been confirmed by testing. Another 6 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Here’s the latest count for the Tidewater region:
Accomack: 1,043 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)
Chesapeake: 1,003 cases, 147 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+31 cases, +4 hospitalized)
Franklin: 53 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)
Gloucester: 49 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 360 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+6 cases)
Isle of Wight: 190 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)
James City County: 279 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+9 cases)
Mathews: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 568 cases, 45 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+19 cases)
Norfolk: 1,067 cases, 113 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+67 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
Northampton: 271 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths
Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 539 cases, 73 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+13 cases)
Southampton: 163 cases, 8 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)
Suffolk: 443 cases, 61 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)
Virginia Beach: 1,300 cases, 123 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+46 cases, +2 hospitalized)
Williamsburg: 64 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)
York: 124 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)
Overall, the Hampton Roads and Tidewater area reported 207 cases for the first day of the July 4th weekend. This takes up almost 29% of the total numbers reported statewide Saturday.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 808 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.
This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.
