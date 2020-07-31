Virginia July 31 COVID-19 update: 984 new cases, 33 new deaths reported statewide; Norfolk adds another 100 cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, its highest reported 1-day increase in deaths since a record 57 were reported at the end of May when the state was facing its first surge in cases.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +984 89,888 total) — appearing to trend down slightly

89,888 total) — appearing to trend down slightly New deaths ( +33 , 2,174 total) — Daily reported deaths are trending back up in recent days, but are much lower than earlier in the pandemic. The current 7-day avg. is 15 per day, above the average for most of June when deaths dipped. “Deaths by day of death,” the metric that shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, has been mostly trending down ( 7-day average of 4.4 per day ) and is well below Virginia’s peak in early May

, 2,174 total) — Daily reported deaths are trending back up in recent days, but are much lower than earlier in the pandemic. The above the average for most of June when deaths dipped. “Deaths by day of death,” the metric that shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, has been mostly trending down ( ) and is well below Virginia’s peak in early May Hospitalizations ( -23 1,334 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 11,937 patients discharged since start of pandemic

1,334 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, since start of pandemic Testing (7.2% positive tests overall) — Down after going up to 7.9% on July 18, averaging nearly 17,000 tests per day

Unlike earlier in the pandemic, new COVID-19 deaths are currently scattered across Virginia’s 5 regions, and not just in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area, the latter of which faced a major outbreak at a long-term care facility that killed dozens of residents.

Here’s where Friday’s reported deaths occurred by region:

Eastern: 6

Central: 9

Northern: 5

Northwest: 5

Southwest: 8

13 new deaths were reported in Virginia’s long-term care facilities (nursing homes and assisted living), where 1,231 of Virginia’s 2,174 COVID-19 deaths (56%) have occurred. To see the current list of outbreaks at long-term centers in Virginia, click here and scroll down.

Deaths are reported on a lag compared to the day a COVID-19 patient actually died. The “deaths by day of death” graph shows that deaths are mostly down overall, but have trended up recently. Deaths in the gray areas may not be reported yet.

984 new cases were also reported statewide, the fourth straight day of case numbers below Virginia’s 7-day average, which was skewed up due to a delayed data entry that led to 1,505 new cases being reported on July 27.

The Eastern District (Hampton Roads/Tidewater) also reported its fourth day of cases below its 7-day average, with just over 400 cases. The region’s averaging about 450 cases per day, more than four times its average this time last month. Norfolk reported 100 new cases on Friday.

4 of the 5 districts’ 7-day averages of cases are trending either down or are steady, with the exception of Southwest Virginia, which actually broke its 1-day record of new cases on Friday with 188. The region’s 7-day average of cases has been steadily trending up.

Daily reported deaths are trending up in all districts except for Northern Virginia, with 96 deaths statewide in the past 5 days.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,074 cases, 77 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Chesapeake: 2,450 cases, 201 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+59 cases +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 119 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 141 cases, 12 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,007 cases, 49 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+34 cases)

Isle of Wight: 325 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 538 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 12 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,573 cases, 74 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+29 cases, +3 cases)

Norfolk: 3,180 cases, 168 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+100 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 292 cases, 45 hospitalized, 28 deaths

Poquoson: 36 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,462 cases, 122 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+45 cases)

Southampton: 234 cases, 12 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 1,034 cases, 92 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 4,055 cases, 200 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+76 cases, +7 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 107 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 301 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

403 new cases

6 new deaths

12 new current hospitalizations (via Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association ) — 566 currently hospitalized in Tidewater region

) — 566 currently hospitalized in Tidewater region 11.7% percent of positive tests in Hampton Roads (excluding Eastern Shore)

7-day positivity rates

Chesapeake – 14.3% — overall trending up

Eastern Shore – 4.8% — Steady and low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 9.4% — trending down overall after going up to 12.7%

Norfolk – 11.9% — trending down overall from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 6.3% — trending down after going up to 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 17.5 % — trending down slightly, still high

Virginia Beach — 11.5% — trending down overall after going up to 12.1% on July 16

Western Tidewater — 11.5% — trending up overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.