Virginia July 3 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads records another day of 100-plus cases, Norfolk reaches 1K cumulative cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads saw its sixth day of 100-plus new reported COVID-19 cases in eight days on Friday, as its 7-day average of new cases has nearly doubled compared to two weeks ago.

The new numbers locally are among 658 new cases reported statewide on Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, more than 100 cases above Virginia’s 7-day average, but keeping with recent trends. Virginia’s 7-day average has gone up slightly recently, which also coincides with increased cases in Hampton Roads.

The three big Southside cities (Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake) are seeing double digit case numbers, with Norfolk reaching 1,000 cumulative cases Friday. Many of the new cases involve people under the age of 40.

Cases are also up on the Peninsula, with Hampton’s percent of positive tests going up.

Here’s the chart for Hampton Roads, courtesy of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 658 , 64,393 total) — 100-plus cases above 7-day average, which has been around 500 for more than two weeks

, 64,393 total) — 100-plus cases above 7-day average, which has been around 500 for more than two weeks New deaths ( +29 , 1, 845 total) — Daily reported deaths have gone up significantly in the past two weeks after falling to as low as 9 per day, but “deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline

, 1, 845 total) — Daily reported deaths have gone up significantly in the past two weeks after falling to as low as 9 per day, but “deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline Hospitalizations ( -70, 818 total) — Tied for second lowest patient count so far, 7-day average around 900 for past two weeks, 700-plus below peak, 8,711 patients discharged

818 total) — Tied for second lowest patient count so far, 7-day average around 900 for past two weeks, 700-plus below peak, 8,711 patients discharged Testing (percent of positive tests has remained around 6% for about two weeks), +14,097 tests, 685,657 overall — average of tests back above 10,000 per day.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,042 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Chesapeake: 972 cases, 143 hospitalized, 21 deaths​ (+13 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 52 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 death​s (+1 case)

Gloucester: 49 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​

Hampton: 354 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+15 cases)

Isle of Wight: 186 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+5 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 270 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+2 cases)

Mathews: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 549 cases, 45 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+8 cases)

Norfolk: 1,000 cases, 111 hospitalized, 11 deaths​ (+13 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 271 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 526 cases, 73 hospitalized, 18 deaths​ (+13 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 162 cases, 8 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 441 cases, 60 hospitalized, 37 deaths​ (+16 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 1,254 cases, 121 hospitalized, 30 deaths​ (+29 cases)

Williamsburg: 61 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​

York: 120 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Key local metrics

121 new cases (7-day average at 115 per day, roughly doubled the average of cases two weeks ago)

3 new deaths

9 hospitalizations

Local 7-day positivity rates (percent of positive tests)

Chesapeake – 6.5%, rising slightly

Eastern Shore – 7.2%, well below peak of 56% and staying low, 56 of 1,370 tests reported June 30 were positive (3.7%)

Hampton – 5.4%, up from low of 2.7% on June 17 despite increase in testing

Norfolk – 9.8%, highest since late May after dropping to down to 4.8% on June 20

Peninsula – 3.5%, still trending down

Portsmouth – 10.4%, highest since late May

Virginia Beach – 4%, highest since early May, though the percentage has been between about 2% and 4% the last two months

Western Tidewater – 4.1%, percentage around 4% since late May

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.