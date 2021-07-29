Virginia July 29 COVID-19 update: 1,000-plus new cases reported for 2nd straight day, test positivity up to 4.8%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day on Thursday, after going three months without a day over 1,000 reported cases.

The percent of positive tests has also gone up nearly fourfould in just over a month, to 4.8% from a low of 1.3% on June 21.

State Metrics

New Cases (+1,101, 693,206 total), 808 per day

New Deaths (+3, 11,525 total), 5 per day

Current Hospitalizations (+0 patients, 448 total currently)

Vaccine doses administered: percent of population with at least one dose: 60% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.9% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.8% (4,594,135) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.9%



Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady on Thursday at 448 patients but hospitalizations have been trending up overall. Reported deaths are still mostly steady around 5 per day.

Health officials have continued to emphasize that nearly all hospitalizations and deaths have been in unvaccinated people. And even through some “breakthrough” COVID cases have been reported in fully vaccinated people, most have “mild” or no symptoms.

WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins reported that turnout for a vaccine clinic in First Baptist Church Mahan in Suffolk was busier than usual on Wednesday. The clinic was in partnership with Hampton University and the Virginia Department of Health.

“I think it has a lot to do with the communication,” said the Rev. Dr. Steven Blunt. “But also persons are understanding the necessity of being vaccinated. And we’re trying our very best to boost those numbers so those persons can be healthy.”

Virginia’s averaging about 12,000 doses given per day.

Local Cases

Most of Hampton Roads’ cities and counties have either “high” or “substantial” levels of community transmission (high means more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days or percentage of tests positive in the past 7 days over 10%).

“Our numbers now are more similar with where they were in October,” Chesapeake Health Department Director Dr. Nancy Welch told WAVY on Wednesday. “We are far from over,” Welch said. “We can create a whole new beginning if we are not careful.”

She said getting people vaccinated is key to stopping the delta variant, which would also help keep the virus from mutating into one that could get around current vaccines.

“If we don’t put a stop of the ability of that variant to thrive, to grow, to replicate and to be present with more people, then our vaccine is not going to work,” she added. “We have to start all over with a new vaccine.”