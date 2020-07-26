Virginia July 26 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads makes up nearly half of daily increase; Virginia Beach, Norfolk numbers rise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 958 additional cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, July 26, Virginia has an overall number of 84,567 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 958 cases reported from Saturday, 913 have been confirmed by testing. Another 45 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia Beach saw its highest one day increase with an additional 329 cases reported Saturday, however, state health officials were quick to note that the rapid increase was due to “a delay in the data being entered into the state case reporting system, and not a one day spike.”

Most new cases in Norfolk and Virginia Beach in particular are coming from people ages 20-29. In comparison, Chesapeake is seeing about the same levels for 30-39 as 20-29.

The surge led to the deployment of a federal response team to the region earlier this week.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,063 cases, 76 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 2,151 cases, 183 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+72 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 107 cases, 7 hospitalized, 4 death (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 127 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+4 cases)

Hampton: 873 cases, 48 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+25 cases)

Isle of Wight: 305 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths

James City County: 497 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 11 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,424 cases, 71 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+39 cases)

Norfolk: 2,771 cases, 157 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+110 cases)

Northampton: 293 cases, 45 hospitalized, 28 deaths

Poquoson: 32 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 1,267 cases, 109 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+42 cases)

Southampton: 224 cases, 11 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 914 cases, 83 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+28 cases)

Virginia Beach: 3,548 cases, 183 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+100 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 102 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 279 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+9 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region are reporting 449 cases of the 958 cases statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,174 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

