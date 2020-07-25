Virginia July 25 COVID-19 update: Virginia Beach cases spike with over 300 cases reported in single daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,245 additional cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, July 25, Virginia has an overall number of 83,609 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,245 cases reported from Friday, 1,227 have been confirmed by testing. Another 18 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Hampton Roads has been averaging more than 400 new cases per day for more than a week now, up about fourfold from the start of the month. The new cases have mostly come from young people congregating and people not wearing masks, health officials say.

Most new cases in Norfolk and Virginia Beach in particular are coming from people ages 20-29. In comparison, Chesapeake is seeing about the same levels for 30-39 as 20-29.

The surge led to the deployment of a federal response team to the region earlier this week.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,060 cases, 76 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 1,953 cases, 181 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+126 cases, +1 hospitalized — 1-day record for cases in Chesapeake)

Franklin: 103 cases, 7 hospitalized, 4 death (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 123 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+5 cases)

Hampton: 848 cases, 48 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+26 cases)

Isle of Wight: 306 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 490 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 11 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,385 cases, 71 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 2,661 cases, 157 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+79 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 293 cases, 45 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 32 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 1,225 cases, 109 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+60 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 219 cases, 11 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 886 cases, 83 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+24 cases)

Virginia Beach: 3,448 cases, 180 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+329 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 101 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 270 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+11 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region is reporting 711 cases of the 1,245 cases statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,201 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

