Virginia July 24 COVID-19 update: 1,127 new cases statewide, Chesapeake reports 1-day high in cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,127 new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, its second highest one-day total since late May, with Hampton Roads’ daily cases back up after four straight days of declining numbers.

The region reported 449 new cases and a record 86 in Chesapeake, where the test positivity rate is 12.8%. Portsmouth has the highest in the region at 18.4%, nearly double the 10% Virginia officials said was necessary to safely reopen.

Hampton Roads has been averaging more than 400 new cases per day for more than a week now, up about fourfold from the start of the month. The new cases have mostly come from young people congregating and people not wearing masks, health officials say.

Most new cases in Norfolk and Virginia Beach in particular are coming from people ages 20-29. In comparison, Chesapeake is seeing about the same levels for 30-39 as 20-29.

The surge led to the deployment of a federal response team to the region earlier this week.

Related: COVID-19 safety complaints: What businesses have the most in Hampton Roads?

Hospitalizations continue to trend up in Hampton Roads and the state overall. Deaths statewide are still mostly trending down, though Hampton Roads has seen a slight increase.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 1,127, 82,364 total) — trending up overall, Friday’s new cases second most in a day since late May

82,364 total) — trending up overall, Friday’s new cases second most in a day since late May New deaths ( + 13, 2,067 total) — Daily reported deaths lag “Deaths by day of death,” the metric that shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, which continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May

13, 2,067 total) — Daily reported deaths lag “Deaths by day of death,” the metric that shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, which continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May Hospitalizations ( + 32, 1,250 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 10,576 patients discharged since start of pandemic

32, 1,250 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, since start of pandemic Testing (7.5% positive tests overall, 7-day average went above 7% for first time since June 12 last week. Back down after going up to 7.9% earlier this week

Case numbers are up across the board in the region, even in smaller localities such as Mathews and York counties. Matthews has reported 5 of its 11 total cases in the past week.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,059 cases, 76 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Chesapeake: 1,953 cases, 180 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+86 cases, +1 hospitalized — 1-day record for cases in Chesapeake)

Franklin: 98 cases, 7 hospitalized, 4 death (+1 case)

Gloucester: 118 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+3 cases)

Hampton: 822 cases, 48 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 300 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 484 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+13 cases — high of 35 cases reported Sunday)

Mathews: 11 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases — 5 of 11 this week)

Newport News: 1,356 cases, 69 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+48 cases)

Norfolk: 2,582 cases, 155 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+93 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 292 cases, 45 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized — 13 cases this week, trending back up

Poquoson: 32 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 1,165 cases, 107 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+10 cases)

Southampton: 217 cases, 11 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 862 cases, 83 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+36 cases, +3 hospitalizations)

Virginia Beach: 3,119 cases, 177 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+89 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 100 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 259 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+16 cases) — tied for record high

Key local metrics

452 new cases (449 in Hampton Roads)

13 new hospitalizations (12 in Hampton Roads) — lower than 7-day average of 17 per day

2 new deaths (in Virginia Beach) — 7-day average is 2 per day

12.5% — down from recent high of 13%

7-day positivity rates

Chesapeake – 12.8% — appearing to trend back down after steep increase since late June

Eastern Shore – 6.2% — trending back up but low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 10.1 % — trending back down after increased testing

Norfolk – 14.9% — down slightly from high of 17% reported last Thursday, testing up recently

Peninsula — 10.3% — trending up overall after steep rise, but down in recent days

Portsmouth — 18.4 % — trending up even with a big increase in testing

Virginia Beach — 11.5% — trending up overall, but dip recently due to increased testing

Western Tidewater — 9.6% — back down after doubling since the start of the month

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.