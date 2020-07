Virginia July 23 COVID-19 update: 844 new cases statewide, Hampton Roads cases decline for 4th straight day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 844 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths linked to the disease on Thursday, with Hampton Roads reporting its fourth straight day of decreasing cases, with 0 new deaths.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 844, 81,237 total) — trending up overall

81,237 total) — trending up overall New deaths ( +3 , 2,054 total) — Daily reported deaths lag “Deaths by day of death,” the metric that shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, which continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May

, 2,054 total) — Daily reported deaths lag “Deaths by day of death,” the metric that shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, which continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May Hospitalizations ( +61 , 1,218 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 10,479 patients discharged since start of pandemic

, 1,218 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 10,479 patients discharged since start of pandemic Testing (7.7% positive tests overall, 7-day average went above 7% for first time since June 12 last week, has been trending up due to increases in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads reported 314 new cases, down more than 200 cases from its one-day peak of 555 on July 19.

Graph courtesy of Hampton Roads Planning Commission (includes Surry)

Hospitalizations have been up across the board in Hampton Roads (now around 17 per day) due the higher numbers of cases in the community. The highest seven day average in Hampton Roads was about 18 per day back in early April.

Graph courtesy of Hampton Roads Planning Commission (includes Surry)

The 7-day average of deaths locally has gone down in recent days, but has remained between 2-3 deaths per day since the beginning of July. It is still below early May’s 4 per day. Deaths statewide and nationally have mostly been down due to more cases in young people and better hospital outcomes.

Graph courtesy of Hampton Roads Planning Commission (includes Surry)

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,059 cases, 76 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 1,867 cases, 179 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+17 cases, +3 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 97 cases, 7 hospitalized, 4 death (+1 case)

Gloucester: 115 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 786 cases, 46 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+14 cases, +3 hospitalizations)

Isle of Wight: 294 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 471 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 9 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,308 cases, 69 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+32 cases, +4 hospitalizations)

Norfolk: 2,489 cases, 152 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+100 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 289 cases, 44 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+4 cases)

Poquoson: 30 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 1,155 cases, 107 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+30 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 210 cases, 11 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 826 cases, 80 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+29 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 3,030 cases, 174 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+62 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 99 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 243 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+6 cases)

Key local metrics

320 new cases (314 in Hampton Roads, trending back down)

0 new deaths (First 0 death day in two weeks, 7-day average trending back down)

26 new hospitalizations — trending up, average around 17 a day, highest since early April

11.3% 7-day average of positive tests in Hampton Roads (trending back down)

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

