Virginia July 21 COVID-19 update: 996 new cases statewide, Hampton Roads seeing uptick in hospitalizations with case increases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported just under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with about 400 coming from Hampton Roads.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 996, 79,371 total) — trending up overall, especially in Hampton Roads

79,371 total) — trending up overall, especially in Hampton Roads New deaths ( + 17, 2,048 total) — “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May

17, 2,048 total) — “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May Hospitalizations ( +31 , 1,189 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 10,235 patients discharged since start of pandemic

, 1,189 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 10,235 patients discharged since start of pandemic Testing (7.7% positive tests overall, 7-day average went above 7% for first time since June 12 last week, trending up due to increases in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads’ increase of 408 cases was slightly lower than recent days (previous 7-day average was 448 per day), but hospitalizations due to the virus hit their highest 1-day mark (21) in the region for the first time since early April, when 67 hospitalizations were reported in a 2-day span. However the Virginia Department of Health reports hospitalizations that lag current hospitalizations reported by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. VHHA doesn’t share current numbers in individual localities and hospitals.

Local hospitals told WAVY on Monday they are ready for the increased demand for beds.

17 deaths were also reported statewide, with 4 in Hampton Roads. New deaths statewide are down overall, but Hampton Roads has seen a bump since reporting less than 1 per day on average back in June. It’s now averaging about 3 per day.

The percent of positive tests in the region is also continuing to trend up overall, at 13% on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,057 cases, 74 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Chesapeake: 1,790 cases, 174 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+32 cases, +5 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 96 cases, 7 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 109 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death (+10 cases)

Hampton: 751 cases, 43 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+28 cases)

Isle of Wight: 283 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 456 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+4 cases)

Mathews: 9 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,237 cases, 64 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+31, +4 hospitalizations)

Norfolk: 2,329 cases, 145 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+115 cases, +3 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Northampton: 281 cases, 44 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 28 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,046 cases, 101 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+37 cases, +4 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Southampton: 204 cases, 10 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Suffolk: 780 cases, 76 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+23 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 2,829 cases, 154 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+109 cases, +5 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 96 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 234 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

415 new cases (408 in Hampton Roads)

4 new deaths (7-day average around 3 per day) – trending up

22 new hospitalizations (21 in Hampton Roads) — trending up, most in a day since early April 1

13 % 7-day average of positive tests in Hampton Roads (trending up in nearly every locality)

7-day positivity rates

Chesapeake – 13.3% — appearing to trend back down after steep increase since late June

Eastern Shore – 4.2% — hovering around 4%, low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 11.6 % — trending up overall

Norfolk – 15.4% — down slightly from high of 17% reported last Thursday

Peninsula — 11.4% — steep rise

Portsmouth — 16.5 % — rising again after slight dip

Virginia Beach — 11.8 % — trending up overall

Western Tidewater — 11.1% — trending up

