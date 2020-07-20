Virginia July 20 COVID-19 update: 945 new cases statewide, Chesapeake matches single day high in new cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after reporting a record 554 cases for the region on Sunday.

Meanwhile the state in total reported 945 new cases as its 7-day average of new cases creeps back up to the 1,000 mark.

4 new deaths were reported, 2 in Hampton Roads. Though statewide numbers of new deaths have been trending down, Hampton Roads’ daily figures have gone up — it’s averaging just under 3 deaths per day. Hospitalizations have been trending up steadily, but are still remaining low overall, with ICU and ventilators relatively low and staying steady.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 945, 78,375 total) — trending up overall, especially in Hampton Roads

78,375 total) — trending up overall, especially in Hampton Roads New deaths ( +4 , 2,031 total) — “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May

, 2,031 total) — “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May Hospitalizations ( -30 , 1,156 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 10,107 patients discharged since start of pandemic

, 1,156 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 10,107 patients discharged since start of pandemic Testing (7.7% positive tests overall, 7-day average went above 7% for first time since June 12 last week, trending up due to increases in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads’ percent of positive cases is trending up across the board, with a 7-day average of 13%. All Hampton Roads health districts’ percent of positive cases are in double digits.

Cheasapeake reported a one-day high of cases Monday with 73, with Virginia Beach adding 110 cases. Newport News added 55 cases after reporting a record 122 on Sunday.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,053 cases, 73 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 1,758 cases, 169 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+73 cases, +5 cases)

Franklin: 93 cases, 7 hospitalized, 4 death (+4 case, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 99 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death (+6 cases)

Hampton: 723 cases, 43 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 277 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+12 cases)

James City County: 452 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+17 cases)

Mathews: 10 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 1,206 cases, 60 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+55 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 2,214 cases, 142 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+59 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 279 cases, 44 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 27 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,009 cases, 97 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 204 cases, 10 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 757 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+32 cases)

Virginia Beach: 2,720 cases, 149 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+110 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 94 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

York: 226 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+10 cases)

Key local metrics

451 new cases (449 in Hampton Roads)

2 new deaths (Norfolk and Newport News)

8 new hospitalizations

13% 7-day average of positive tests in Hampton Roads (trending up in nearly every locality)

Chesapeake – 13.8% — appearing to trend back down after steep increase since late June

Eastern Shore – 4.6% — trending back up, still low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 12.2 % — trending up

Norfolk – 15.5% — down slightly from high of 17% reported last Thursday

Peninsula — 10.8% — rising

Portsmouth — 15.9 % — rising again after slight dip

Virginia Beach — 12.0 % — trending up

Western Tidewater — 10.8% — trending up

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

