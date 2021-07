Virginia July 19 COVID-19 update: 275 new cases, 1 new death; Cases up to 376 per day on average

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 275 new coronavirus cases and 1 new COVID-19 death on Monday, along with an increase of 23 hospitalizations to 281 patients currently.

Coronavirus cases have increased nearly threefold in the commonwealth since this time last month, from 132 cases per day to 376 per day today. Hospitalizations have seen a slight increase recently but both hospitalizations and deaths are still lower than a month ago.

However about 99% of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are being linked to unvaccinated people.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 275 (685,485 total )

275 ) New deaths: +1 (11,483 total) , 4.7 per day

, 4.7 per day Current hospitalizations: +23 patients (281 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 3%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,218,770 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.8% (5,019,603) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 52.9% (4,514,468) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 63.9%



Local cases: