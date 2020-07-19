Virginia July 19 COVID-19 update: 1,057 additional cases, Hampton Roads makes up more than half of statewide daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,057 additional cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, July 19, Virginia has an overall number of 77,430 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,052 cases, 73 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 1,685 cases, 164 hospitalized, 24 deaths​ (+73 cases)

Franklin: 89 cases, 6 hospitalized, 4 death​s (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 93 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+5 cases)

Hampton: 701 cases, 42 hospitalized, 4 deaths​ (+56 cases)

Isle of Wight: 265 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+6 cases)

James City County: 437 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+35 cases)

Mathews: 8 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)​

Newport News: 1,151 cases, 59 hospitalized, 13 deaths​ (+122 cases)

Norfolk: 2,155 cases, 140 hospitalized, 19 deaths​ (+21 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 278 cases 43 hospitalized, 28 deaths​

Poquoson: 26 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 966 cases, 96 hospitalized, 20 deaths​ (+41 cases)

Southampton: 201 cases, 10 hospitalized, 11 deaths​ (+1 case)

Suffolk: 725 cases, 74 hospitalized, 44 deaths​ (+24 cases)

Virginia Beach: 2,610 cases, 148 hospitalized, 37 deaths​ (+146 cases, +4 cases, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 94 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)​

York: 216 cases 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+16 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater Region reported 554 cases Sunday which is more than half of the total cases statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he’s monitoring the rise in cases in Hampton Roads and says it could move back to phase 2. In the meantime he’s calling on businesses to step up enforcement of face covering requirements and other health guidelines, saying their business license can be suspended if they fail to act.

Northam says non-compliance with face-covering rules and physical distancing in restaurants and other gathering places is leading to the increases, and there’s been a significant uptick in cases (about 250% since May) in people ages 20-29.

Dr. Demetria Lindsay, the health director for Virginia Beach and Norfolk, says we need to go back to the basics and not let our guard down.

“Those measures are practice social distancing, wearing our masks, using proper hand hygiene frequently, staying away from others as much as possible, and avoiding crowds.”

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,186 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

