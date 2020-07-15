Virginia July 15 COVID-19 update: 1,084 new cases reported in Va., nearly 500 in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its most in more than a month, with nearly 500 of those cases in the Hampton Roads region.

Norfolk reported a record 136 new cases with Virginia Beach adding 144. Chesapeake also added 62 new cases.

The region is now averaging more than 350 cases per day, about 5 times is previous high in daily cases from the beginning of the pandemic through late June. With the new cases, the percent of positive cases has also gone up, rising sharply in the three localities above and others.

New cases Wednesday by region:

Eastern District (includes Hampton Roads) – 494 , steady rise

, steady rise Northern – 241 , nearly 100 over 7-day average

, nearly 100 over 7-day average Central – 146 , cases steady

, cases steady Southwest – 93 , steady

, steady Northwest – 110, steady

Below: VDH now breaks down new cases in the Eastern District (Hampton Roads) and other regions

Deaths and hospitalizations locally are also up slightly from June. Statewide deaths are trending down overall, with hospitalizations trending up overall. Both lag cases.

The increases in the percent of positive tests in Hampton Roads has also pushed Virginia’s 7-day average above 7% for the first time since June 12.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,045 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Chesapeake: 1,441 cases, 160 hospitalized, 23 deaths​ (+62 cases, +1 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 80 cases, 6 hospitalized, 3 death (+2 cases, +1 hospitalization) ​

Gloucester: 79 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+3 cases)

Hampton: 592 cases, 42 hospitalized, 4 deaths​ (+24 cases)

Isle of Wight: 240 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 388 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 900 cases, 51 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+44 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 1,742 cases, 133 hospitalized, 18 deaths​ (+136 cases, +4 hospitalizations, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 275 cases, 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (+1 case)

Poquoson: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 794 cases, 89 hospitalized, 19 deaths​ (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 186 cases, 10 hospitalized, 11 deaths​

Suffolk: 633 cases, 69 hospitalized, 42 deaths​ (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 2,137 cases, 142 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+144 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 87 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+2 cases)

York: 180 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Key local metrics

489 new cases (488 in Hampton Roads)

(488 in Hampton Roads) 4 new deaths

14 new hospitalizations

7-day average for percent of positive cases

Chesapeake – 14.3% — rising sharply

Eastern Shore – 2.2% — falling

Hampton – 11.5% — rising sharply

Norfolk – 16.8% — rising, but appearing to top out around 17%

Peninsula — 8.4% — rising

Portsmouth — 12.4 % — mostly trending down

Virginia Beach — 11.2% — rising sharply

Western Tidewater — 8.1% — trending up overall

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he’s monitoring the rise in cases in Hampton Roads and says it could move back to phase 2. In the meantime he’s calling on businesses to step up enforcement of face covering requirements and other health guidelines, saying their business license can be suspended if they fail to act.

Northam says non-compliance with face covering rules and physical distancing in restaurants and other gathering places is leading to the increases, and there’s been a significant uptick in cases (about 250% since May) in people ages 20-29.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+ 1,084, 73,527 total) — trending up overall, especially in Hampton Roads

New deaths (+15, 1,992 total) — Deaths in single digits the last three days after recent high numbers, “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May, but the reported deaths are up after dipping in June

Hospitalizations (-46, 1,081 total) — trending back up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6

Testing (7.2% 7-day average above 7% for first time since June 12, trending up due to increases in Hampton Roads)

This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.