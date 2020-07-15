Virginia July 15 COVID-19 update: 1,084 new cases reported in Va., nearly 500 in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its most in more than a month, with nearly 500 of those cases in the Hampton Roads region.
Norfolk reported a record 136 new cases with Virginia Beach adding 144. Chesapeake also added 62 new cases.
The region is now averaging more than 350 cases per day, about 5 times is previous high in daily cases from the beginning of the pandemic through late June. With the new cases, the percent of positive cases has also gone up, rising sharply in the three localities above and others.
New cases Wednesday by region:
- Eastern District (includes Hampton Roads) – 494, steady rise
- Northern – 241, nearly 100 over 7-day average
- Central – 146, cases steady
- Southwest – 93, steady
- Northwest – 110, steady
Below: VDH now breaks down new cases in the Eastern District (Hampton Roads) and other regions
Deaths and hospitalizations locally are also up slightly from June. Statewide deaths are trending down overall, with hospitalizations trending up overall. Both lag cases.
The increases in the percent of positive tests in Hampton Roads has also pushed Virginia’s 7-day average above 7% for the first time since June 12.
Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)
Accomack: 1,045 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths
Chesapeake: 1,441 cases, 160 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+62 cases, +1 hospitalizations)
Franklin: 80 cases, 6 hospitalized, 3 death (+2 cases, +1 hospitalization)
Gloucester: 79 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death (+3 cases)
Hampton: 592 cases, 42 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+24 cases)
Isle of Wight: 240 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)
James City County: 388 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Mathews: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 900 cases, 51 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+44 cases, +2 hospitalized)
Norfolk: 1,742 cases, 133 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+136 cases, +4 hospitalizations, +2 deaths)
Northampton: 275 cases, 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case)
Poquoson: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 794 cases, 89 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Southampton: 186 cases, 10 hospitalized, 11 deaths
Suffolk: 633 cases, 69 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Virginia Beach: 2,137 cases, 142 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+144 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
Williamsburg: 87 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)
York: 180 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)
Key local metrics
- 489 new cases (488 in Hampton Roads)
- 4 new deaths
- 14 new hospitalizations
7-day average for percent of positive cases
Chesapeake – 14.3% — rising sharply
Eastern Shore – 2.2% — falling
Hampton – 11.5% — rising sharply
Norfolk – 16.8% — rising, but appearing to top out around 17%
Peninsula — 8.4% — rising
Portsmouth — 12.4 % — mostly trending down
Virginia Beach — 11.2% — rising sharply
Western Tidewater — 8.1% — trending up overall
Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he’s monitoring the rise in cases in Hampton Roads and says it could move back to phase 2. In the meantime he’s calling on businesses to step up enforcement of face covering requirements and other health guidelines, saying their business license can be suspended if they fail to act.
Northam says non-compliance with face covering rules and physical distancing in restaurants and other gathering places is leading to the increases, and there’s been a significant uptick in cases (about 250% since May) in people ages 20-29.
Statewide numbers:
New cases: (+ 1,084, 73,527 total) — trending up overall, especially in Hampton Roads
New deaths (+15, 1,992 total) — Deaths in single digits the last three days after recent high numbers, “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May, but the reported deaths are up after dipping in June
Hospitalizations (-46, 1,081 total) — trending back up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6
Testing (7.2% 7-day average above 7% for first time since June 12, trending up due to increases in Hampton Roads)
This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.