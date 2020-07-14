Virginia July 14 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads’ reported cases down after record setting Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia and Hampton Roads’ new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were down from Monday’s reported totals, which saw a record-breaking 500-plus cases in Hampton Roads, but both are still seeing new cases trend up overall.

Hospitalizations statewide are still well below their record peak, but are trending back up, and reported deaths have been trending back up overall after dipping in June (though few have been reported the last three days).

The percent of positive cases statewide is trending back up slightly, due to steep increases in Hampton Roads cities.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+ 801, 72,443 total) — trending up overall, especially in Hampton Roads

New deaths (+9, 1,977 total) — Deaths in single digits the last three days after recent high numbers, “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May, but the reported deaths are up after dipping in June

Hospitalizations (-2, 1,127 total) — trending back up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6

Testing (6.9% 7-day average, trending up due to increases in Hampton Roads)

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1045 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+4 cases)

Chesapeake: 1,379 cases, 159 hospitalized, 23 deaths​ (+53 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Franklin: 78 cases, 5 hospitalized, 3 death​s (+1 case)

Gloucester: 76 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+7 cases)

Hampton: 568 cases, 42 hospitalized, 4 deaths​ (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 237 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+11 cases)

James City County: 378 cases, 58 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+17 cases)

Mathews: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 856 cases, 49 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+41 cases)

Norfolk: 1,606 cases, 129 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+18 cases)

Northampton: 274 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​

Poquoson: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​ (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 761 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths​ (+47 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 186 cases, 10 hospitalized, 11 deaths​ (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 612 cases, 68 hospitalized, 42 deaths​ (+39 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,993 cases, 140 hospitalized, 32 deaths​ (+15 cases)

Williamsburg: 85 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+3 cases)

York: 176 cases 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

291 new cases (287 in Hampton Roads) — about half of Monday’s record high of 513, still, trending up overall

— about half of Monday’s record high of 513, still, trending up overall 2 new deaths (region averaging about 2 deaths per day, up slightly after falling in June)

(region averaging about 2 deaths per day, up slightly after falling in June) 6 new hospitalizations (local hospitalizations have trending up slightly since dipping in late May)

7-day average for percent of positive cases

Chesapeake – 13% — rising sharply

Eastern Shore – 2.7% — staying around record low

Hampton – 10.4% — rising sharply

Norfolk – 16.3% — sharp rise, but appearing to top out around 17%

Peninsula — 7.1% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 14 % — trending back down

Virginia Beach — 10.7% — rising sharply

Western Tidewater — 7.7% — trending back down

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to address the rise in numbers on Tuesday at 2 p.m. It will be his first coronavirus briefing since June 25. He may announce a move back to phase 2 for Hampton Roads or statewide.