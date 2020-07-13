Virginia July 13 COVID-19 update: Cases continued to increase in Hampton Roads, Va. Beach reports additional 157 cases in one day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads had another record setting day of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, accounting for more than half of the state’s overall new daily cases.

Multiple localities reported a record high in cases, including 157 in Virginia Beach, 96 in Newport News and 73 in Chesapeake.

Account for population differences (Hampton Roads is just over half of Northern Virginia’s population), the region’s total of new cases on Monday is about the same as Northern Virginia’s highest daily reported number of cases (1,069 on May 25).

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,041 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths (-1 case)

Chesapeake: 1,326 cases, 157 hospitalized, 22 deaths​ (+73 cases)

Franklin: 77 cases, 5 hospitalized, 3 death​ (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 69 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+2 cases)

Hampton: 544 cases, 40 hospitalized, 4 deaths​ (+56 cases)

Isle of Wight: 226 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+2 cases)

James City County: 361 cases, 58 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+20 cases)

Mathews: 7 cases 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 815 cases, 49 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+96 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Norfolk: 1,588 cases, 129 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+40 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 274 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​

Poquoson: 22 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​ (+22 cases)

Portsmouth: 714 cases, 86 hospitalized, 19 deaths​ (+28 cases)

Southampton: 184 cases, 10 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+3 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +2 deaths)

Suffolk: 573 cases, 68 hospitalized, 42 deaths​ (+19 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Virginia Beach: 1,978 cases, 140 hospitalized, 32 deaths​ (+157 cases, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 82 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+ 3 cases)

York: 168 cases 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+8 cases)

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said modifications to state coronavirus reopening guidelines may be made as Hampton Roads continues to see increases, including reducing the cap on gatherings, which is currently at 250 people, and restrictions on restaurants and bars.

He’s expected to provide updates during a briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.