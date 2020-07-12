Virginia July 12 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads continues rise in cases, Norfolk reports 100 additional cases in one day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 888 additional cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, July 12, Virginia has an overall number of 70,670 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 888 cases reported from Saturday, 867 have been confirmed by testing. Another 21 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia reported 4 new deaths related to the virus, adding to the 1,966 deaths overall statewide.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,042 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Chesapeake: 1,253 cases, 157 hospitalized, 22 deaths​ (+49 cases)

Franklin: 75 cases, 5 hospitalized, 3 death​s (+5 case)

Gloucester: 67 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 488 cases, 40 hospitalized, 4 deaths​ (+19 cases)

Isle of Wight: 224 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+2 cases)

James City County: 341 cases, 58 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+5 cases)

Mathews: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 719 cases, 47 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+26 cases) ​

Norfolk: 1,548 cases, 128 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+100 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 274 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​

Poquoson: 20 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 686 cases, 86 hospitalized, 19 deaths​ (+24 cases)

Southampton: 181 cases, 8 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+8 cases)

Suffolk: 554 cases, 67 hospitalized, 42 deaths​ (+19 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,821 cases, 139 hospitalized, 30 deaths​ (+62 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 78 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​

York: 160 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+11 cases)

Overall, of the 888 cases reported statewide, 330 were from Hampton Roads.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Here’s Hampton Roads’ chart of new cases:

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said modifications to state coronavirus reopening guidelines may be made as Hampton Roads continues to see increases, including reducing the cap on gatherings, which is currently at 250 people, and restrictions on restaurants and bars.

He’s expected to provide updates during a briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,045 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

