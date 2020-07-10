Virginia July 10 COVID-19 update: 943 new cases in Va. with record 350-plus cases in Hampton Roads; Record 116 new cases in VB

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads blew past its previous one-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the state reported its highest number of new cases since early June.

Of the 943 new cases statewide, 351, more than 1/3, were in Hampton Roads. Cases in the region have skyrocketed in recent weeks to more than 220 cases per day on average. The region had been averaging about 70 cases per day or less since about 2 weeks ago.

With the increases in cases, Hampton Roads is also seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations (though still well below April figures) and deaths are back up after falling in June (though still below early May numbers). Both hospitalizations and deaths lag cases. Deaths had been down recently nationwide in June, with experts attributing it to better hospitalization outcomes and more young people with the disease (that’s also the case locally).

JUST IN: 943 new cases were reported statewide in Virginia on Friday by @VDHgov, the highest increase since early June.



Virginia Beach (+116 cases) nearly doubled its 1-day record



– +30 new cases in Hampton (record)

– +71 new cases in Norfolk

— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) July 10, 2020

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,042 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Chesapeake: 1,162 cases, 156 hospitalized, 22 deaths​ (+45 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 69 cases, 5 hospitalized, 3 death​s (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 65 cases, 11 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 454 cases, 40 hospitalized, 4 deaths​ (+30 cases)

Isle of Wight: 215 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+6 cases)

James City County: 332 cases, 58 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+9 cases)

Mathews: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 679 cases, 46 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+20 cases) ​

Norfolk: 1,360 cases, 123 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+71 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 273 cases 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (+1 case)

Poquoson: 20 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 627 cases, 83 hospitalized, 18 deaths​ (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 170 cases, 8 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 526 cases, 67 hospitalized, 42 deaths​ (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 1,663 cases, 133 hospitalized, 30 deaths​ (+116 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 78 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​

York: 144 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Key local metrics:

352 new cases — 351 in Hampton Roads (by far the highest daily increase, 4th day of record breaking numbers)

(by far the highest daily increase, 4th day of record breaking numbers) 4 new deaths (above 7-day average — Virginia’s highest average of deaths per day was 4 back in early May)

(above 7-day average — Virginia’s highest average of deaths per day was 4 back in early May) 10 new hospitalizations (above 7-day average) — peak in hospitalizations was 18 in early May

Local health experts say the root of Hampton Roads’ spike in cases is tricky to pin down, but it most likely comes from group gatherings combined with a lack of social distancing and lack of masks.

“Really what we’re seeing is people under the age of 50 are the ones causing this spike in cases, ”Dr. Edward Oldfield at Eastern Virginia Medical School said.

Hampton Roads and the rest of the state are contributing to the increase in cases, with Northern Virginia’s numbers continuing to decline.

Accounting for population differences, Hampton Roads is creeping up toward Northern Virginia’s high daily case numbers of the pandemic. Hampton Roads is just over half the population of Northern Virginia, so if you double Hampton Roads’ 7-day average of about 220 cases, that’s in the same territory as Northern Virginia’s early May numbers. Their daily cases peaked at 652 per day in late May.

In addition to the major increases in case numbers statewide, hospitalizations are climbing back up (back over 1,000 patients) and more than 100 deaths have been reported in the last four days. Percent of positive tests are also trending back up.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+ 943, 68,931 total) — 7-day average now at 648 per day

New deaths (+21, 1,958 total) — 105 new deaths reported in last four days. “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May, but the reported deaths are up after dipping in June

Hospitalizations (+50, 1,006 total) — hospitalizations trending back up after numbers of total COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator patients dropped to their lowest levels to date on Monday

Testing (6.3% 7-day average, Tests per day above 11K on average) – trending up

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has said he would make regions with surging COVID-19 numbers go back into phase 2 or even phase 1. 10 On Your Side is set to ask Northam on Friday when he would consider making a move in regards to Hampton Roads.

This article will be updated, for more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.