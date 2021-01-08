Virginia Jan. 8 COVID-19 update: 5,238 cases statewide, VB breaks case record again with 500-plus, 25% positivity rate in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day on Friday, along with 37 new COVID-19 deaths.

500 of those cases were in Virginia Beach, Virginia’s largest city. Virginia Beach has broken its own record the past two days, with more than 400 and 500 cases on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations did go down by 9 patients on Friday, but numbers are expected to continue trending up. Virginia hit 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time on Thursday.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +5,238 , 387,917 total), trending up , at record levels

, 387,917 total), , Case incidence rate: 55.5 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +37, 5,312 total), trending up, 33 per day on average

5,312 total), Current hospitalizations ( -9, 2,991 total), trending up overall , at record levels

2,991 total), , Testing ( 16.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 26K tests (down recently around holiday)

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 26K tests (down recently around holiday) Vaccines administered: (135,863 total), 3,891 people fully vaccinated (not updated yet for Friday, Virginia’s first full vaccinations reported on Wednesday)

Vaccines distributed: (481,550 total), data not updated yet for Friday

Local cases

Accomack: 1,890 cases, 137 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+35 cases)

Chesapeake: 10105 cases, 633 hospitalized, 107 deaths (+74 cases, + 5 hospitalization, + 1 death)

Franklin: 697 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 1005 cases, 36 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalization, + 1 death)

Hampton: 4,953 cases, 204 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+7 cases, + 1 hospitalization, + 1 death)

Isle of Wight: 1,661 cases, 82 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+19 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

James City County: 2,218 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+21 cases)

Mathews: 345 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 6,710 cases, 211 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+80 cases, +3 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Norfolk: 9,806 cases, 600 hospitalized, 114 deaths (+103 cases, +17 hospitalization, + 1 death)

Northampton: 490 cases, 58 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Poquoson: 391 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 5,075 cases, 457 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+80 cases, +4 hospitalization)

Southampton: 1,472 cases, 37 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+21 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Suffolk: 4,395 cases, 250 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+60 cases, +2 hospitalizations, + 1 death)

Virginia Beach: 19,314 cases, 809 hospitalized, 164 deaths (+503 cases, +9 hospitalizations, + 2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 385 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 1,729 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+28 cases)

Key local metrics

1,084 new cases, trending up (Big jump in VB recently)

9 new deaths, trending up

+8 current hospitalizations (684 total), trending up

Test positivity: 21%, trending up

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 22.7% — record and trending up

Eastern Shore — 23.3% — trending up

Hampton — 25.2% — record and trending up

Norfolk — 16% — trending up

Peninsula — 21.4% — record and trending up overall

Portsmouth — 21.1% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 20.9% — record and trending up overall

Western Tidewater —18.2% — trending up overall

