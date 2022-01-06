Virginia Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations around last winter’s peak; Sentara reports record levels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is now reporting about the same levels of current COVID-19 hospitalizations as the 2020-21 winter surge, along with record levels of new daily cases.
Sentara Healthcare announced on Thursday it had its highest hospitalization numbers of the pandemic and asked for those seeking testing or with “mild” cases to avoid going to emergency room.
Levels of ICU/ventilator usage are lower with the omicron wave, as the variant appears to less severe overall as delta and the original strain of the virus, but are not too much lower than last winter.
The big difference between then and now is the level of deaths. Deaths are much lower now, but the U.S. is still reporting about 1,300 new COVID deaths a day.
Statewide metrics
- New cases: +15,840 (1,186,887 total), 14,547 on average (highest levels of pandemic)
- Deaths: +11 (15,642 total), has been down (11 per day on average now) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths
- Current hospitalizations: +129 patients (3,094 total currently, 2,621 7-day average), above delta wave and nearing 2020-21 winter surge peak, ICU numbers almost near 2020-21 surge (526 in ICU now, up 27 patients from Wednesday, vs. upper 500s in winter surge), ventilator usage (288 patients) is lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing
- (2,526 (+120 from Wednesday) total beds still available statewide, 502 for ICU (+87 from Wednesday)
- Test positivity: 33.6%, rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month
- Vaccine doses administered: 14,148,331
- Percent of population with at least one dose: 77.7% (6,630,010)
- Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89%
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 67.8% (5,789,682)
- Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.2%
- People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,124,168
To view local virus data and more, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
Local cases
- Accomack: 4,840 cases, 348 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+97 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Chesapeake: 36,130 cases, 1,401 hospitalized, 382 deaths (+619 cases, +9 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 1,895 cases, 80 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Gloucester: 4,866 cases, 94 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+109 cases)
- Hampton: 19,182 cases, 828 hospitalized, 257 deaths (661 cases, +25 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 5,437 cases, 252 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+76 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- James City County: 9,418 cases, 301 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+26 cases, +16 hospitalized)
- Mathews: 1074 cases, 30 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+12 cases)
- Newport News: 25,606 cases, 864 hospitalized, 320 deaths (+201 cases, +20 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 30,292 cases, 1,633 hospitalized, 370 deaths (+512 cases, +41 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 1,363 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Poquoson: 1,604 cases, 38 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+13 cases)
- Portsmouth: 15,814 cases, 1008 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+308 cases, +11 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 2,634 cases, 92 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 13,606 cases, 818 hospitalized, 258 deaths (+238 cases, +11 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 64,221 cases, 3,023 hospitalized, 603 deaths (+1229 cases, +47 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 1,375 cases, 44 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+11 cases)
- York: 6,875 cases, 152 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+26 cases, +4 hospitalized)