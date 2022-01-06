Virginia Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations around last winter’s peak; Sentara reports record levels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is now reporting about the same levels of current COVID-19 hospitalizations as the 2020-21 winter surge, along with record levels of new daily cases.

Sentara Healthcare announced on Thursday it had its highest hospitalization numbers of the pandemic and asked for those seeking testing or with “mild” cases to avoid going to emergency room.

Levels of ICU/ventilator usage are lower with the omicron wave, as the variant appears to less severe overall as delta and the original strain of the virus, but are not too much lower than last winter.

The big difference between then and now is the level of deaths. Deaths are much lower now, but the U.S. is still reporting about 1,300 new COVID deaths a day.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +15,840 (1,186,887 total), 14,547 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

(1,186,887 total), 14,547 on average ( ) Deaths: +11 (15,642 total), has been down (11 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(15,642 total), ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: +129 patients (3,094 total currently , 2,621 7-day average), above delta wave and nearing 2020-21 winter surge peak, ICU numbers almost near 2020-21 surge (526 in ICU now, up 27 patients from Wednesday, vs. upper 500s in winter surge), ventilator usage (288 patients) is lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing

, 2,621 7-day average), above delta wave and nearing 2020-21 winter surge peak, ICU numbers almost near 2020-21 surge (526 in ICU now, up 27 patients from Wednesday, vs. upper 500s in winter surge), ventilator usage (288 patients) is lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing (2,526 (+120 from Wednesday) total beds still available statewide, 502 for ICU (+87 from Wednesday)

(+87 from Wednesday) Test positivity: 33.6% , rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

, rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 14,148,331

Percent of population with at least one dose: 77.7% (6,630,010)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 67.8% (5,789,682)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.2%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,124,168

To view local virus data and more, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Local cases