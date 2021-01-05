Virginia Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: 4,377 new cases, 59 new deaths, hospitalizations jump by 153 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 4,377 new cases, 59 new deaths and 153 new current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The large jump in hospitalizations puts Virginia’s current total of COVID patients statewide to 2,918. That number has been continuing to climb, along with every other major metric.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,377 , 371,913 total), trending up , at record levels

, 371,913 total), , Case incidence rate: 53 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +59, 5,191 total), trending up, 39 per day on average

5,191 total), Current hospitalizations ( +153, 2,918 total), trending up overall , at record levels

2,918 total), , Testing ( 16.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , testing was down around holiday

7-day average of positive tests), , testing was down around holiday Vaccines administered: ( +1,822 , +104,083 total), 0 people fully vaccinated

, +104,083 total), 0 people fully vaccinated Vaccines distributed: (+30,475, +481,550 total)

Reporting for vaccines given to Virginians has been slowly trickling in, with just 1,822 new doses reported Tuesday. Health care workers and long-term care staff and patients are in the process of getting the vaccine currently. The slow state and national rollout have been criticized, with nursing home providers saying they’re frustrated they had few dates set up with CVS and Walgreens, which are running the vaccine deployment for long-term care.

VDH acknowledged things have started off slowly, but said they should ramp up soon as things get more efficient, and they are enough supplies to start inoculating other populations. They did say the actual number of doses administered is likely higher due to lag in reporting (remember that many doses are with Walgreens and CVS).

VDH has yet to announce when other groups and the general public will get the vaccine.

Nationwide, the U.S. is reporting more than 350,000 cumulative COVID-19 deaths, per Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. is averaging 2,600-plus deaths per day on average.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.6 million tests, 178k cases, a record 128,210 people hospitalized, and 1,545 COVID-19 deaths. The ongoing holiday effects are reflected in these figures. pic.twitter.com/K0Ojferizt — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 5, 2021

Local cases

Accomack: 1,814 cases, 134 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+25 cases, + 2 hospitalizations)

Chesapeake: 9,854 cases, 623 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+95 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 688 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 938 cases, 35 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+26 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Hampton: 4,773 cases, 198 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+108 cases, + 1 hospitalization, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 1,602 cases, 80 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalization)

James City County: 2,119 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+43 cases)

Mathews: 328 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 death (+6 cases)

Newport News: 6464 cases, 205 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+95 cases, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 9,395 cases, 569 hospitalized, 111 deaths (+226 cases, + 7 hospitalizations, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 463 cases, 57 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 366 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+9 cases, +2 deaths)

Portsmouth: 4,820 cases, 444 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+33 cases, +4 hospitalization, +8 deaths)

Southampton: 1,353 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+15 cases)

Suffolk: 4246 cases, 244 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+32 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 18074 cases, 764 hospitalized, 156 deaths (+264 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 377 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (-17 cases)

York: 1,634 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+33 cases)

Key local metrics

1,030 new cases, trending up

14 new deaths, trending up

+10 current hospitalizations (631 total), trending up

Test positivity: 18%, trending up (VDH’s testing tab not updating for specific cities/counties)

Test positivity (Monday numbers)

Chesapeake — 22.7% — record and trending up

Eastern Shore — 19.5% — trending up

Hampton — 21.8% — trending up

Norfolk — 14% — trending

Peninsula — 16.6% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 19.4% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 18.3% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —13.1% — trending up overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.