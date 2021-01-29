Virginia Jan. 29 COVID-19 update: 71 new deaths reported Friday, 301 so far this week; 56K new vaccine doses given

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another day of high COVID-19 deaths on Friday with 71, bringing the commonwealth’s total deaths this week alone to 301 people.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 4,238 new coronavirus cases and a small drop in hospitalizations, which could be due to some those deaths.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,238 , 497,912 total), back up slightly after reporting down last week, still high (4,880 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, total), Case incidence rate: 57.1 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still among highest states for case rates per population

people, New deaths ( +71, 6,379 total), trending up overall (54 per day on average ), 93 reported on Tuesday

6,379 total), ), 93 reported on Tuesday Current hospitalizations ( -15, 2,686 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak

2,686 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 12.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last three weeks , averaging around 31K tests per day

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 31K tests per day Doses administered (+56,041 new doses, 697,914 total doses, 28,457 on average , 98,485 fully vaccinated (+10,075 Friday), 7% (+0.5%) with at least one dose

, (+10,075 Friday), Doses distributed (1,166,600 ), shots now up to about 130,000 week from federal government, a 16% increase from earlier

Virginia also added 56,041 new vaccine doses administered to its overall count, bringing its total so far to 697,914 administered of 1,166,600 distributed to the state.

The distribution was initially focused on health care workers and nursing homes, which can be why health care-dense Norfolk is reporting about 73,000 shipped doses as of Jan. 29, compared to about 24,000 shipped doses for Virginia Beach. Since that initial push to vaccinate 1a (health care, nursing homes) Virginia switched to distributing doses by population.

There’s also several discrepancies in the data between doses administered and distributed, something WAVY will ask vaccine head Dr. Danny Avula about in a press call Friday afternoon.

For example, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting about 30,000 more doses administered by hospitals than VDH data shows currently. Avula has attributed this to data entry lag, but more people have been hired recently to assist.

VDH data also shows the federal program through CVS and Walgreens still has about 70,000 of about 163,000 doses received to administered. Avula has said about 260,000 doses were set aside for the program, something WAVY will also inquire about.

Meanwhile, vaccine data from VDH so far shows reported vaccinations by race have gone overwhelmingly to white Virginians. That’s left doubts about whether the vaccine has been equally distributed to minorities. Some of that could be due to Black Virginians distrust of the health care system due to poor quality health care outcomes and racist practices in the past and currently.

Nationally, deaths are still trending up overall (more than 3,000 per day still) though hospitalizations and cases have fallen some.

Our daily update is published. Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1M tests, 155k cases, 104,303 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 4,011 deaths. pic.twitter.com/fHUFGdQ626 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 29, 2021

Local cases

Hampton Roads is still seeing high virus levels, though test positivity has come down slightly recently. Deaths are still trending up overall.

Accomack: 2,324 cases, 165 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+23 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 15,210 cases, 716 hospitalized, 134 deaths (+132 cases, + 1 hospitalized, +2 death)

Franklin: 844 cases, 43 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 1,460 cases, 41 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+28 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 7,076 cases, 228 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+74 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,130 cases, 98 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+27 cases,)

James City County: 3413 cases, 113 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+47 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 432 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+11 cases)

Newport News: 9,635 cases, 246 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+101 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 12,667 cases, 676 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+118 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 624 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+9 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 594 cases, 16 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+11 cases)

Portsmouth: 6,488 cases, 499 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+34 cases,+2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,693 cases, 42 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 5,714 cases, 302 hospitalized, 110 deaths (+94 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 25,762 cases, 1,077 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+233 cases, +10 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 434 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 2,514 cases, 41 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+29 cases)

Key local metrics

1,000 new cases, steady recently near peak

8 new deaths, trending up (around 10 per day)

+11 current hospitalizations (692 total), down recently but still near peak

Test positivity: 16.1%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 20.5% — trending back down overall

Eastern Shore — 14.2% — trending back down

Hampton — 18.6% — back up slightly

Norfolk — 17% — steady around 17% mark

Peninsula — 16.3% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 20.7% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 16.3% — trending back down

Western Tidewater —15.8% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.