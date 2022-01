Virginia Jan. 28 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations see big drop, death reporting up to 39 per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID hospitalizations had a significant drop between Thursday and Friday, down 270 patients overall, as COVID metrics continue to drop overall.

Numbers still remain higher than previous points of the pandemic though, and death reporting has gone up significantly due to the recent surge — up to 39 per day on average. The U.S. overall is reporting more than 2,500 new COVID deaths per day on average.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +10,741 (1,525,591 total), 10,556 on average ( trending back down )

(1,525,591 total), 10,556 on average ( ) Deaths: +39 (16,127 total), has been down but back up recently (39 per day on average now ) VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(16,127 total), ) VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: -270 patients (3,197 total currently and 3,548 7-day average, trending back down , ICU numbers down (552) from record (676 patients), ventilator use down (337) after hitting new record over 400 patients recently

and 3,548 7-day average, , ICU numbers down (552) from record (676 patients), ventilator use down (337) after hitting new record over 400 patients recently (1,693 total beds still available statewide, 359 for ICU (adult and pediatric), 135 adult ICU beds

(adult and pediatric), 135 adult ICU beds Test positivity: 28.3% , has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November

, has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November Vaccine doses administered: 14,663,099

Percent of population with at least one dose: 79% (6,745,495)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 90.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.8% (5,869,044)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.8%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,406,417

Local cases