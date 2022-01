Virginia Jan. 25 COVID-19 update: Cases still high but trending down, deaths up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s seeing COVID cases, hospitalizations and its percent tests coming back positive go down, but all still remain higher than previous surges.

Deaths, which can lag new infections by about a month, have gone up to 26 per day on average. 54 were reported Tuesday (VDH did say there was a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths, so that could have affecting numbers).

The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are still in unvaccinated people. Health officials are also trying to get more people to get their third dose/booster shot in an effort to bump up protection against severe symptoms even more.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +10,699 (1,491,993 total), 12,084 on average ( trending back down )

(1,491,993 total), 12,084 on average ( ) Deaths: +54 (15,948 total), has been down but back up recently (26 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(15,948 total), ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: -45 patients (3,603 total currently and 3,754 7-day average, trending back down , ICU numbers down (604) from record (676 patients), ventilator use down slightly (359) after hitting new record over 400 patients on Saturday

and 3,754 7-day average, , ICU numbers down (604) from record (676 patients), ventilator use down slightly (359) after hitting new record over 400 patients on Saturday (1,766 total beds still available statewide, 379 for ICU (adult and pediatric), 158 adult ICU beds

(adult and pediatric), 158 adult ICU beds Test positivity: 29.5% , has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November

, has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November Vaccine doses administered: 14,618,287

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.9% (6,735,685)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 90%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.7% (5,858,656)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.7%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,386,246

Local cases

Accomack: 6,444 cases, 380 hospitalized, 90 deaths (-51 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 45,968 cases, 1,565 hospitalized, 387 deaths (+249 cases, +25 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Franklin: 2,301 cases, 84 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+11 cases)

Gloucester: 6,597 cases, 98 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+57 cases, 2 deaths)

Hampton: 25,359 cases, 983 hospitalized, 260 deaths (+152 cases +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 6690 cases, 300 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 13,128 cases, 338 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+124 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 1,306 cases, 31 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 33,489 cases, 1019 hospitalized, 322 deaths (+174 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 38,670 cases, 2,011 hospitalized, 371 deaths (+144 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,931 cases, 123 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Poquoson: 2,130 cases, 45 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+15 cases)

Portsmouth: 19,380 cases, 1094 hospitalized, 260 deaths (+84 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Southampton: 3,061 cases, 102 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+18 cases)

Suffolk: 17,318 cases, 965 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+78 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 82,637 cases, 3,674 hospitalized, 637 deaths (+358 cases, +26 hospitalized, +11 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,533 cases, 81 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+23 cases, +7 hospitalized)

York: 8,847 cases, 171 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+74 cases, -3 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 37% on average, coming back down