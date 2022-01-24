Virginia Jan. 24 COVID-19 update: Cases, hospitalizations still high but dropping

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While virus and hospitalization levels are still significantly higher than previous points in the pandemic, there are signs that numbers are plateauing or declining statewide.

Reported cases are down more than 6,000 per day from the record of nearly 19,000 cases on Jan. 13, and the number of positive tests statewide has dipped back below 30% from a high of more than 36%.

Virginia also has now hit the mark of 90% of adults with at least one vaccine dose. The vast majority of severe COVID cases continue to be in the unvaccinated.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +7,155 (1,481,294 total), 12,020 on average ( trending back down )

(1,481,294 total), 12,020 on average ( ) Deaths: +29 (15,948 total), has been down (19 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(15,948 total), ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: +12 patients (3,648 total currently and 3,804 7-day average, trending back down , ICU numbers down (601) from record (676 patients), ventilator down slightly after hitting new record over 400 patients on Saturday

and 3,804 7-day average, , ICU numbers down (601) from record (676 patients), ventilator down slightly after hitting new record over 400 patients on Saturday (1,812 total beds still available statewide, 370 for ICU (adult and pediatric), 159 adult ICU beds

(adult and pediatric), 159 adult ICU beds Test positivity: 29.8% , has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November

, has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November Vaccine doses administered: 14,604,770

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.9% (6,732,054)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 90%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.6% (5,858,656)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.7%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,380,250

Virginia’s reporting about 19 COVID deaths on average (that average could be affected by reporting lag this month) and the U.S. is reporting 2,182 per day. More than 865,000 Americans have died from COVID, data shows.

ICYMI: N95 masks are expected to arrive at pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens and community health centers starting this week.



Local cases (cumulative totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Accomack: 6,495 cases, 377 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+195 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 45,719 cases, 1,540 hospitalized, 383 deaths (+773 cases, +19 hospitalized)

Franklin: 2,290 cases, 84 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+30 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 6,540 cases, 98 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+184 cases, +2 deaths)

Hampton: 25,207 cases, 981 hospitalized, 260 deaths (+470 cases +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 6,664 cases, 299 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+103 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 13,004 cases, 340 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+305 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 1,302 cases, 31 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+20 cases)

Newport News: 33,315 cases, 1016 hospitalized, 322 deaths (+453 cases, +9 hospitalized, =2 deaths)

Norfolk: 38,526 cases, 2,009 hospitalized, 371 deaths (+708 cases, +20 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,927 cases, 121 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+99 cases)

Poquoson: 2,115 cases, 45 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+36 cases)

Portsmouth: 19,296 cases, 1093 hospitalized, 257 deaths (+912 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 3,043 cases, 102 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+41 cases)

Suffolk: 17,240 cases, 960 hospitalized, 258 deaths (+340 cases, +9 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 82,279 cases, 3,658 hospitalized, 626 deaths (+1,887 cases, +45 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,510 cases, 74 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+20 cases,+4 hospitalized)

York: 8,773 cases, 174 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+176 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 37.8% on average, coming back down