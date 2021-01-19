Virginia Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: 4,526 new cases, 59 new deaths reported; VDH site having problems

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,526 new coronavirus cases and 59 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health’s website has been very slow and isn’t loading some information such as local data and vaccine data. VDH has said it’s been working on updating the site and data entry with the addition of staff.

VDH is reporting 3,169 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting 3,173.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,526 , 451,076 total), trending up , at record levels , nearly 10K reported Sunday

, total), , , Case incidence rate: 72.3 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

people, New deaths ( +59, 5,798 total), at record levels and trending up, 46 per day on average

5,798 total), Current hospitalizations ( +20, 3,169 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,169 total), , Testing (13.6% 7-day average of positive tests), back down recently, averaging around 34K tests per day

We’ll update this article with vaccine and local data as soon as the website responds. Check back for updates.