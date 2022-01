Virginia Jan. 18 COVID-19 update: ICU, ventilator usage break record again, nearly 4K hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a small dip in total COVID hospitalizations, Virginia’s now on the verge of breaking the 4,000 patient threshold as it also reports record ICU and ventilator numbers.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +10,842 (1,407,403 total), 15,998 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

(1,407,403 total), 15,998 on average ( ) Deaths: +8 (15,822 total), has been down (15 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(15,822 total), ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: +136 patients (3,812 total currently and 3,871 7-day average, record average ) ICU numbers at record high levels (676 patients), ventilator usage at record levels (377 patients)

and 3,871 7-day average, ) ICU numbers at record high levels (676 patients), ventilator usage at record levels (377 patients) (1,876 total beds still available statewide, 381 for ICU (adult and pediatric), just 160 adult ICU beds

(adult and pediatric), just 160 adult ICU beds Test positivity: 32.7% , at record levels, up from 5-6% in November

, at record levels, up from 5-6% in November Vaccine doses administered: 14,487,389

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.6% (6,707,819)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.4% (5,840,233)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.6%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,337,201

Some small good news is that is appears that case levels appear to have hit a plateau. Case numbers are typically lower in the beginning of the week, but numbers reported the last two days are more than 5,000 cases lower than 15,000-17,000 cases Virginia’s been reporting.

Deaths are down to about 15 per day, though the Virginia Department of Health says there will be reporting lag this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths. Deaths are up nationwide to nearly 2,000 per day, up 54% from two weeks ago.

The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated people.

Local cases