Virginia Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Steep rise in cases, hospitalizations appears to have hit plateau

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has seen an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations to record levels with the omicron surge, but that rapid rise appears to have somewhat slowed.

ICU and ventilator use have gone up since last week (to record levels), but overall total COVID hospitalizations have leveled out slightly. Cases have hovered around the 17,000-18,000 case per day mark since last Monday (though case report on weekends and Mondays tend to be lower).

Data continues to show the vast majority of those in the hospital and dying are unvaccinated. Those who are “fully vaccinated” have strong protection against severe symptoms, and a booster shot increases those protections even more.

Virginia has one of the best vaccination rates in the country, and more than 2 million have gotten boosters.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +10,842 (1,397,155 total), 16,917 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

(1,397,155 total), 16,917 on average ( ) Deaths: +3 (15,814 total), has been down (20 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(15,814 total), ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: -5 patients (3,812 total currently and 3,858 7-day average, record average ) ICU numbers at record high levels (656 patients), ventilator usage now at new record (373 patients)

and 3,858 7-day average, ) ICU numbers at record high levels (656 patients), ventilator usage now at new record (373 patients) (1,915 total beds still available statewide, 360 for ICU (adult and pediatric, just 135 adult ICU beds)

(adult and pediatric, just 135 adult ICU beds) Test positivity: 33.6% , at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

, at record levels, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 14,476,288

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.6% (6,705,042)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.4% (5,838,361)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.6%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,330,629

Local cases (additions are combined numbers from Saturday, Sunday and Monday)