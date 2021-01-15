Virginia Jan. 15 COVID-19 update: 4,795 new cases, 30 new deaths; Virginia adds more people to 1b vaccinations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,795 new coronavirus cases and 30 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped again for the second straight day, but are still at record levels overall. ICU levels are at 83%, with 580 people in the ICU. 34,805 people have been discharged to date.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,795 , 422,634 total), trending up , at record levels

, total), , Case incidence rate: 58.2 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +30, 5,656 total), at record levels and trending up, 49 per day on average

5,656 total), Current hospitalizations ( -52, 3,142 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,142 total), , Testing ( 15.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 34K tests per day

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 34K tests per day Vaccines administered: (+25,800, 268,330 total), 12,873 per day on average (+3,046 fully vaccinated, 30,475)

(+3,046 fully vaccinated, 30,475) Vaccines distributed: (943,400 total), no new updates

The big news yesterday was that Virginia is moving people 65 and up and those with co-morbid conditions into phase 1b for COVID-19 vaccinations, after new federal guidance. Maryland also made the announcement on Thursday.

Though it’s still unclear where everyone will go to get those vaccines, but Virginia is in the process of creating large scale vaccination sites.

One has already opened at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, but officials said there were not doing COVID-19 shots on Friday, Jan. 15. The Hampton Convention Center could be one after Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck reached out to state officials.

On Friday morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said Virginia hospitals had administered more than 175,000 of Virginia’s doses so far. Most of those have gone to health care workers, which were in phase 1a.

Also on Thursday, the United States reported just under 4,000 deaths and 223,000 new cases.

States reported 2 million tests, 223k cases, 128,947 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 3,915 deaths. pic.twitter.com/w792tRxiaT — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 15, 2021

Local cases

Metrics are still trending up overall across the board locally, with test positivity rates hovering around 20%. Positivity has held up around that 20% mark however.

Accomack: 2,100 cases, 138 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+9 cases)

Chesapeake: 11,536 cases, 670 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+324 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 726 cases, 38 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 1,173 cases, 36 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+18 cases)

Hampton: 5,434 cases, 212 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+49 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,778 cases, 90 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+16 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 2,515 cases, 104 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+70 cases)

Mathews: 380 cases, 16 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 7,454 cases, 225 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+135 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 10,746 cases, 626 hospitalized, 123 deaths (+68 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 532 cases, 60 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Poquoson: 436 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths ( +4 cases)

Portsmouth: 5,546 cases, 471 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+25 cases)

Southampton: 1,538 cases, 37 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+8 cases)

Suffolk: 4,700 cases, 266 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+62 cases, +3 hospitalizations, -1 death)

Virginia Beach: 21,680 cases, 905 hospitalized, 175 deaths (+154 cases, +22 hospitalized, + 2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 418 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+23 cases)

York: 1,956 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+37 cases)

Key local metrics

1,012 new cases, trending up

5 new deaths, trending up

-25 hospitalizations (750 total), trending up overall

Test positivity: 19.8%, trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 22.8% — trending up overall

Eastern Shore — 21.3% — trending up overall

Hampton — 18.6% — trending back down slightly

Norfolk — 16.3% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 19.1% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 21.9% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 18.9% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —20% — trending up overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.