Virginia Jan. 13 COVID-19 update: Va. now reporting its highest average of deaths per day, 75 on Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 75 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday as the commonwealth set a new high for average reported deaths.
Virginia’s now reporting 47 deaths per day on average, and numbers are consistently higher than any other point in the pandemic. 84 deaths were reported Tuesday.
That average is expected to increase through February, though Virginia is expanding its efforts to get more people vaccinated.
Statewide numbers
- New cases: (+4,598, 412,545 total), trending up, at record levels
- Case incidence rate: 59.1 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels
- New deaths (+75, 5,552 total), at record levels and trending up, 47 per day on average
- Current hospitalizations (+23, 3,208 total), trending up overall, at record levels
- Testing (15.9% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, averaging around 30K tests per day
- Vaccines administered: (216,257 total), 22,985 people fully vaccinated (11,582 administered per day)
- Vaccines distributed: (+904,400 total)
Virginia is administering about 11,500 doses of vaccine per day statewide, per the Virginia Department of Health. Gov. Northam’s short-term goal is 25,000 per day.
Most vaccines have gone to hospitals and other health care practices, and long-term care facilities. Those are all in phase 1a. Phase 1b started this week, and includes those over 75, teachers and other essential workers, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
Chesapeake started their 1b vaccinations on Wednesday with teachers.
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,056 cases, 137 hospitalized, 30 deaths (no change)
- Chesapeake: 10,812 cases, 661 hospitalized, 109 deaths (+279 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Franklin: 722 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 cases)
- Gloucester: 1,127 cases, 36 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+14 cases, +1 death)
- Hampton: 5,310 cases, 210 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Isle of Wight: 1,763 cases, 85 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+17 cases, + 1 death)
- James City County: 2,421 cases, 103 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+33 cases, + 1 death)
- Mathews: 371 cases, 16 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+9 cases)
- Newport News: 7,228 cases, 222 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+74 cases, + 3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Norfolk: 10,507 cases, 615 hospitalized, 120 deaths (+127 cases, + 2 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 525 cases, 59 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)
- Poquoson: 428 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+4 cases)
- Portsmouth: 5,462 cases, 469 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+71 cases, +6 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 1,526 cases, 36 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+4 cases)
- Suffolk: 4,603 cases, 261 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalizations)
- Virginia Beach: 21,133 cases, 878 hospitalized, 172 deaths (+354 cases, +878 hospitalized, + 4 death)
- Williamsburg: 393 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)
- York: 1,899 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+13 cases)
Key local metrics
- 1,049 new cases, trending up
- 12 new deaths, trending up
- +6 currently hospitalized (774 total), trending up
- Test positivity: 21%, trending up overall
Test positivity
- Chesapeake — 23.3% — trending up overall
- Eastern Shore — 21.8% — trending up overall
- Hampton — 22.9% — trending up overall
- Norfolk — 16.3% — trending up overall
- Peninsula — 20.7% — trending up overall
- Portsmouth — 22.8% — trending up overall
- Virginia Beach — 19.4% — trending up overall
- Western Tidewater —21.2% — trending up overall
For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.
