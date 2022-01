Virginia Jan. 13 COVID-19 update: Record ICU numbers statewide, ventilator usage near record; 36% tests positive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s continuing to report record levels of coronavirus cases and COVID hospitalizations, including ICU numbers, as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the country.

There are currently nearly 4,000 COVID patients in the commonwealth, and 646 are in the ICU. The number of people on ventilators, 349 as of Thursday, is just below the peak of the summer delta wave (353 on Sept. still Virginia’s record).

Though many vaccinated people have been infected with omicron, the vast majority of those in the hospital and dying continue to be unvaccinated, data shows.

More than 35% of tests statewide are coming back positive and that number is even higher in Hampton Roads.

Virginia’s reporting about 20 COVID deaths per day, which is up recently but things have been been affected by reporting lag. Deaths are up 50% nationwide compared to two weeks ago, up to 1,827 deaths per day on average.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +16,681 (1,334,198 total), 18,782 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

Deaths: +35 (15,785 total), has been down (20 per day on average now) but VDH says there's a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

Current hospitalizations: -5 patients (3,894 total currently and 3,668 7-day average, record average) ICU numbers at record high (646 patients), ventilator usage (349 patients) still slightly lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients)

(2,461 total beds still available statewide, 378 for ICU)

Test positivity: 35.6% , at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

, at record levels, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 14,381,182

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.3% (6,682,805)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.2% (5,824,069)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.5%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,271,280

