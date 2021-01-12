Virginia Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 84 new deaths reported as Va. nears record average

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 84 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as Virginia nears a new 7-day average record for COVID-19 deaths.
Tuesday’s increase is technically the highest one-day addition to date. The Virginia Department of Health said a Sept. 15 increase of 95 deaths was due to a backlog, unlike Tuesday’s increase. And unlike back on Sept. 15, deaths are consistently much higher on average. Virginia is averaging 41 per day, and has mostly been above 30 per day on average for a month.
Statewide numbers
- New cases: (+4,561, 407,947 total), trending up, at record levels
- Case incidence rate: 60.1 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels
- New deaths (+84, 5,477 total), trending up, 41 per day on average, nearing new record
- Current hospitalizations (+68, 3,185 total), trending up overall, at record levels
- Testing (16.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, averaging around 30K tests per day (down recently around holiday)
- Vaccines administered: (189,283 total), 15,130 people fully vaccinated, not updated yet for Tuesday
- Vaccines distributed: (+560,400 total), not updated yet for Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records in Virginia, with 3,185 currently hospitalized as of Jan. 12. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says 582 people are in the ICU with COVID, with ICUs at 81% capacity.
Meanwhile Virginia is starting to ramp up its vaccination effort, with people in 1b getting vaccinations this week. That wasn’t supposed to include Hampton Roads yet, but WAVY learned Monday night that Chesapeake teachers will start receiving vaccinations starting Wednesday. They’re the first school district in Hampton Roads to offer voluntary vaccines.
Cases, deaths and hospitalizations are also at record levels and climbing nationwide.
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,056 cases, 137 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+19 cases)
- Chesapeake: 10,533 cases, 657 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+113 cases, +9 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 720 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)
- Gloucester: 1113 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+35 cases)
- Hampton: 5,280 cases, 209 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+62 cases, +3 deaths)
- Isle of Wight: 1,746 cases, 85 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+17 cases, + 1 death)
- James City County: 2,388 cases, 103 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+33 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Mathews: 362 cases, 16 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Newport News: 7154 cases, 219 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+107 cases, 4 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Norfolk: 10,380 cases, 613 hospitalized, 120 deaths (+204 cases,+ 3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)
- Northampton: 523 cases, 59 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+7 cases)
- Poquoson: 424 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+9 cases)
- Portsmouth: 5391 cases, 463 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+51 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)
- Southampton: 1,522 cases, 36 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 4588 cases, 259 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalizations)
- Virginia Beach: 20,779 cases, 843 hospitalized, 168 deaths (+359 cases, +27 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Williamsburg: 392 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)
- York: 1,886 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+43 cases)
Key local metrics
- 1,100 new cases, at record levels and trending up
- 13 new deaths, trending up
- -28 current hospitalizations (768 total), still at record average and trending up overall
- Test positivity: 19.5%, trending up overall
Test positivity
- Chesapeake — 23.4% — record and trending up
- Eastern Shore — 23.6% — trending up
- Hampton — 25% — trending up
- Norfolk — 17.6% — trending up
- Peninsula — 21.4% — trending up overall
- Portsmouth — 22.6% — trending up overall
- Virginia Beach — 19.9% — trending up overall
- Western Tidewater —21.6% — trending up overall
For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.
Latest News
- Browns RB Kareem Hunt on playing Chiefs: ‘Next week personal’
- Newsfeed Now: Security main focus ahead of inauguration, Dad surprises family with college graduation
- Virginia Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 84 new deaths reported as Va. nears record average
- Florida agencies ramp up human trafficking awareness ahead of Super Bowl
- 18-year-old medevaced after striking VDOT truck in York County crash