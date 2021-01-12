Virginia Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 84 new deaths reported as Va. nears record average

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 84 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as Virginia nears a new 7-day average record for COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s increase is technically the highest one-day addition to date. The Virginia Department of Health said a Sept. 15 increase of 95 deaths was due to a backlog, unlike Tuesday’s increase. And unlike back on Sept. 15, deaths are consistently much higher on average. Virginia is averaging 41 per day, and has mostly been above 30 per day on average for a month.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,561 , 407,947 total), trending up , at record levels

, 407,947 total), , Case incidence rate: 60.1 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +84, 5,477 total), trending up, 41 per day on average , nearing new record

5,477 total), , Current hospitalizations ( +68, 3,185 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,185 total), , Testing ( 16.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 30K tests per day (down recently around holiday)

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 30K tests per day (down recently around holiday) Vaccines administered: (189,283 total), 15,130 people fully vaccinated, not updated yet for Tuesday

Vaccines distributed: (+560,400 total), not updated yet for Tuesday

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records in Virginia, with 3,185 currently hospitalized as of Jan. 12. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says 582 people are in the ICU with COVID, with ICUs at 81% capacity.

Meanwhile Virginia is starting to ramp up its vaccination effort, with people in 1b getting vaccinations this week. That wasn’t supposed to include Hampton Roads yet, but WAVY learned Monday night that Chesapeake teachers will start receiving vaccinations starting Wednesday. They’re the first school district in Hampton Roads to offer voluntary vaccines.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations are also at record levels and climbing nationwide.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9M tests, 194k cases, 129,748 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1,739 deaths. pic.twitter.com/NKANfbCI91 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 12, 2021

Local cases

Accomack: 2,056 cases, 137 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+19 cases)

Chesapeake: 10,533 cases, 657 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+113 cases, +9 hospitalized)

Franklin: 720 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 1113 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+35 cases)

Hampton: 5,280 cases, 209 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+62 cases, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 1,746 cases, 85 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+17 cases, + 1 death)

James City County: 2,388 cases, 103 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+33 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 362 cases, 16 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 7154 cases, 219 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+107 cases, 4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 10,380 cases, 613 hospitalized, 120 deaths (+204 cases,+ 3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 523 cases, 59 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+7 cases)

Poquoson: 424 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+9 cases)

Portsmouth: 5391 cases, 463 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+51 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Southampton: 1,522 cases, 36 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 4588 cases, 259 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalizations)

Virginia Beach: 20,779 cases, 843 hospitalized, 168 deaths (+359 cases, +27 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 392 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 1,886 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+43 cases)

Key local metrics

1,100 new cases, at record levels and trending up

13 new deaths, trending up

-28 current hospitalizations (768 total), still at record average and trending up overall

Test positivity: 19.5%, trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 23.4% — record and trending up

Eastern Shore — 23.6% — trending up

Hampton — 25% — trending up

Norfolk — 17.6% — trending up

Peninsula — 21.4% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 22.6% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 19.9% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —21.6% — trending up overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.