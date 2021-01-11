Virginia Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: Virginia surpasses 400K cumulative cases, 3,117 currently hospitalized with COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 4,530 new coronavirus cases on Monday to surpass 400,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 5,100 new cases are being reported each day on average.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 10 new deaths and 57 new current COVID-19 hospitalizations, up to another record of 3,117 total current patients statewide.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,530 , 403,386 total), trending up , at record levels

, 403,386 total), , Case incidence rate: 60.1 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +10, 5,393 total), trending up, 37 per day on average

5,393 total), Current hospitalizations ( +57, 3,117 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,117 total), , Testing ( 16.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 28K tests (down recently around holiday)

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 28K tests (down recently around holiday) Vaccines administered: ( +117 , 189,283 total), 15,130 people fully vaccinated

, 189,283 total), 15,130 people fully vaccinated Vaccines distributed: (+49,600, 481,550 total)

Vaccines are starting to pick up somewhat after a slow start (Monday’s increase likely low to due to reporting) and people in the 1b category were expected to start getting vaccines Monday in some health districts. That includes frontline essential workers, people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or migrant labor camps. People in 1a — health care workers and long-term care residents and staff — are still in the process of being vaccinated.

Phase 1b is expected to take several weeks to months, with the general public not expected to get the vaccine until about summer. Gov. Ralph Northam recently set a short-term goal of 25,000 vaccinations per day.

Find out which phase you’re in here.

Nationally, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at record averages, with the U.S. reporting more nearly 3,200 per day on average. Just the other day the U.S. reported 4,000 new deaths in a day.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9M tests, 223k cases, 129,229 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1,999 deaths. pic.twitter.com/XJtdUweSS9 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 11, 2021

Local cases

Accomack: 2,037 cases, 137 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+32 cases)

Chesapeake: 10,420 cases, 648 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+72 cases, +2 hospitalization)

Franklin: 715 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 1,078 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+16 cases)

Hampton: 5,218 cases, 209 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+59 cases, +3 hospitalization)

Isle of Wight: 1,729 cases, 85 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+29 cases, + 3 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 2,355 cases, 101 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 359 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 7,047 cases, 216 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+98 cases, + 4 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 10,176 cases, 609 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+75 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 516 cases, 59 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+11 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 415 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 5,340 cases, 462 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+111 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,517 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 4,560 cases, 258 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+50 cases, +4 hospitalizations, +6 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 20,420 cases, 816 hospitalized, 167 deaths (+318 cases)

Williamsburg: 392 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 cases)

York: 1,843 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+32 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

956 new cases, trending up

7 new deaths, trending up

+79 current hospitalizations (796 total), trending up

Test positivity: 19%, trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 23.3% — record and trending up

Eastern Shore — 23.8% — trending up

Hampton — 25.2% — record and trending up

Norfolk — 17.1% — trending up

Peninsula — 21.6% — record and trending up overall

Portsmouth — 23% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 20.9% — record and trending up overall

Western Tidewater —21.4% — trending up overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.