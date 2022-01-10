Virginia Jan. 10 COVID-19 update: Record 3,681 hospitalized; Northam declares state of emergency

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s continuing to see record-breaking numbers of COVID metrics with omicron surging.

Nearly 17,000 cases are being reported each day (an undercount because of the current lack of testing/unreported “mild” and asymptomatic cases) and nearly 3,700 are currently hospitalized (a record for total patients).

The vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency in his last COVID briefing of office to help with bed capacity and to bring in out-of-state providers to help strained hospital systems.

In Hampton Roads, testing is being expanded on the Southside and Peninsula, with the Military Circle Mall site now offering testing multiple days a week by appointment.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +15,463 (1,278,739 total), 16,861 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

(1,278,739 total), 16,861 on average ( ) Deaths: +9 (15,671 total), has been down (9 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(15,671 total), ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: +130 patients (3,681 total currently and 3,271 7-day average, both records ) ICU numbers around 2020-21 surge (567 in ICU now vs. upper 500s in winter surge), ventilator usage (314 patients) is lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing

and 3,271 7-day average, ) ICU numbers around 2020-21 surge (567 in ICU now vs. upper 500s in winter surge), ventilator usage (314 patients) is lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing (2,501 total beds still available statewide, 399 for ICU

Test positivity: 35.6% , rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

, rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 14,286,360

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78% (6,661,165)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.1% (5,809,702)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.3%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,211,810

Local cases (additions are totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined)