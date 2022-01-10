Virginia Jan. 10 COVID-19 update: Record 3,681 hospitalized; Northam declares state of emergency

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s continuing to see record-breaking numbers of COVID metrics with omicron surging.

Nearly 17,000 cases are being reported each day (an undercount because of the current lack of testing/unreported “mild” and asymptomatic cases) and nearly 3,700 are currently hospitalized (a record for total patients).

The vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency in his last COVID briefing of office to help with bed capacity and to bring in out-of-state providers to help strained hospital systems.

In Hampton Roads, testing is being expanded on the Southside and Peninsula, with the Military Circle Mall site now offering testing multiple days a week by appointment.

Statewide metrics

  • New cases: +15,463 (1,278,739 total), 16,861 on average (highest levels of pandemic)
  • Deaths: +9 (15,671 total), has been down (9 per day on average now) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths
  • Current hospitalizations: +130 patients (3,681 total currently and 3,271 7-day average, both records) ICU numbers around 2020-21 surge (567 in ICU now vs. upper 500s in winter surge), ventilator usage (314 patients) is lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing
  • (2,501 total beds still available statewide, 399 for ICU
  • Test positivity: 35.6%, rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month
  • Vaccine doses administered: 14,286,360
  • Percent of population with at least one dose: 78% (6,661,165)
  • Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.3%
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.1% (5,809,702)
  • Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.3%
  • People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,211,810

Local cases (additions are totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined)

  • Accomack: 5,205 cases, 351 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+278 cases, +2 hospitalized)
  • Chesapeake: 38,664 cases, 1,460 hospitalized, 382 deaths (1,849 cases, +48 hospitalized)
  • Franklin: 1,981 cases, 81 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+71 cases, +2 hospitalized)
  • Gloucester: 5,193 cases, 95 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+229 cases, +1 hospitalized)
  • Hampton: 21,178 cases, 931 hospitalized, 257 deaths (+1577 cases, +102 hospitalized)
  • Isle of Wight: 5,725 cases, 271 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+221 cases, +15 hospitalized)
  • James City County: 10,587 cases, 321 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+1029 cases, +20 hospitalized)
  • Mathews: 1,140 cases, 30 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+42 cases)
  • Newport News: 28,256 cases, 951 hospitalized, 320 deaths (+2191 cases, +70 hospitalized)
  • Norfolk: 32,679 cases, 1,783 hospitalized, 370 deaths (+1745 cases, +99 hospitalized)
  • Northampton: 1,489 cases, 115 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+88 cases, +3 hospitalized)
  • Poquoson: 1,767 cases, 42 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+129 cases, +4 hospitalized)
  • Portsmouth: 16,881 cases, 1049 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+ 781 cases, +32 hospitalized)
  • Southampton: 2,713 cases, 95 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+56 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)
  • Suffolk: 14,563 cases, 872 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+696 cases, +42 hospitalized, +1 death)
  • Virginia Beach: 69,171 cases, 3,232 hospitalized, 605 deaths (+3642 cases, +145 hospitalized)
  • Williamsburg: 1,405 cases, 54 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+21 cases, +7 hospitalized)
  • York: 7,464 cases, 159 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+509 cases, +7 hospitalized)

