Virginia Humanities gives nearly $600K in CARES Act grants across Virginia; 15 local museums included

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Humanities announced on Thursday that $599,500 in grants will be distributed to museums, libraries, historical societies, and other cultural nonprofit organizations across the state.

The grants are part of the CARES Act and are designed to provide emergency operating funds to humanities-based organizations struggling due to the pandemic. Of the 110 organizations on the list, 15 of them are local to the Hampton Roads area.

“We’re grateful to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), NEH Chairman Jon Peede, and Congress for their support of the public humanities in the CARES Act, especially as Virginia’s cultural organizations face financial hardship during this time,” said Matthew Gibson, Virginia Humanities’ executive director. “To have a meaningful impact, we aimed to distribute these funds as quickly and as equitably as possible.”

Applicants that met the eligibility criteria received a grant ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. Eligibility was based on each organization’s average annual operating budget.

Local museums include:

African American Historical Society of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)

Eastern Shore of Virginia Barrier Islands Center (Machipongo, Northampton County)

Eastern Shore Virginia Historical Society (Onancock, Accomack County)

Fairfield Foundation (Gloucester)

Historic St. Luke’s Restoration (Smithfield)

Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation (Jamestown)

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, Inc. (Williamsburg)

Jewish Museum and Cultural Center (Portsmouth)

Military Aviation Museum (Virginia Beach)

Oyster Museum, Inc. DBA Museum of Chincoteague Island (Chincoteague Island)

The Hermitage Museum and Gardens (Norfolk)

The Mariners’ Museum (Newport News)

The Muse Writers Center (Norfolk)

The Newsome House Museum & Cultural Center (Newport News)

Virginia Beach Maritime Museum, Inc t/a Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum (Virginia Beach)

“These CARES Act funds from Virginia Humanities will pay utilities for June and July and help support staff salaries so we do not have to furlough anyone in July,” said Hilary Hartnett-Wilson, Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society executive director. “With 95% of our collections completed, this grant will allow our employees to continue the digitization of our archives so our virtual visitors will soon be able to appreciate the beauty and architecture of Ker Place and access our Eastern Shore history, collections and archives through an online search.”

Virginia Humanities is the state humanities council with a mission to connect Virginians to their history and culture.

