Virginia has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 1,022,150 vaccines administered as of Saturday, February 6. So far, 178,708 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses.

843,442 people have gotten at least one dose which is nearly 10% of the state population.

Health officials are administering an average of 37,670 doses every day across the sate. The goal Gov. Ralph Northam laid out for the state last month was 50,000 shots in arms every day.

Although vaccine administration has increased, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, told 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris more supply will be needed to really ramp up doses given out.

“Right now, we’re getting 120,000 new doses per week coming into the state, and until we get to 350,000 doses a week, we’re not going to be able to reasonably sustain the 50,000-dose-a-day pace,” said Avula. “If we continue to have a weekly distribution that’s around 120,000 doses, it’s going to be a while,”

Avula is hopeful the supply and distribution will both improve, with more doses coming from the federal government, and pharmacies like CVS soon being able to administer doses.

Gov. Ralph Northam marked the latest achievement on social media Saturday.

“Every day, we get closer to putting this pandemic behind us,” the governor said.