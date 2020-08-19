Virginia governor signs order to mitigate spread of COVVID-19 in state-operated psychiatric hospitals

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order on Tuesday to address the spread of COVID-19 in state-operated psychiatric hospitals.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, officials say Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals averaged 95 percent or more of total bed capacity. They also said before COVID-19, July tended to bring with it an increase in admissions, which at times would exceed operating bed capacity.

As a result, the need to isolate or quarantine patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 placed an increased demand on state-operated psychiatric hospitals and further reduced usual bed capacity.

This executive order will help ensure that our commonwealth can continue to provide high-quality behavioral health care and treatment while protecting the health and safety of patients and staff and mitigating the spread of the virus within these congregate settings. Gov. Ralph Northam

The Code of Virginia requires these facilities to admit individuals under emergency custody orders for a mental health crisis who meet the criteria for temporary detention when no other inpatient bed can be identified.

Executive Order 70 says when state hospitals are operating at 100 percent of their total bed capacity, they cannot serve as temporary detention for individuals who are not under emergency custody.

The order also encourages law enforcement to check if a bed is available before taking someone, and requires a medical screening for COVID-19 before transferring them.

As of Aug. 17, 79 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in state hospitals, 29 of which were staff members. According to state officials, four of the 12 state hospitals and centers experienced an outbreak during the pandemic so far. Three of those hospitals have temporarily stopped taking new admissions.

