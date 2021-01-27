Virginia getting 16% increase in vaccines from feds, new guidance on 1b, restrictions to stay through February

Watch Northam’s press conference live here.
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia and other states will get a 16% increase in COVID-19 vaccines immediately going forward to help the commonwealth ramp up vaccine rollout, Gov. Ralph Northam said in his briefing Wednesday.
Northam also announced many other news during the briefing, including the extension of current coronavirus restrictions, new guidance for administering 1b vaccinations, a new state vaccination dashboard and a future one-stop-shop website for applying for the vaccine.
More supply from feds, but supply still limited
The new allotment from the federal government will also be locked in at that increase (now about 130,000) per week), meaning Virginia can plan out their vaccine distribution a month ahead of time instead of a week-to-week basis.
Northam acknowledged it’s a start, but the commonwealth will need 350,000 doses per week to get to its eventual goal of 50,000 Virginians vaccinated per day.
Virginia and the other states learned on Tuesday they’d get the extra doses, when the Biden administration announced it was buying 200 million more doses of vaccine.
Virginia had only been getting around 110,000 doses per week, and that limited supply hindered its efforts to expand vaccinations.
That uncertainty of doses has led to the frustrating rollout, with some health providers holding onto their supply to make sure people got their second doses. Northam put a lot of the blame on outgoing HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Northam says Azar told states to “open up eligibility to 65 and older and we’ll send more doses,” but Azar later said those doses weren’t coming after all.
Head of vaccine rollout Dr. Danny Avula says most of the doses in that large gap between “doses administered” vs. those distributed was due to providers withholding that second dose.
Northam says health providers can now be assured of a second scheduled doses from the federal government, and he’s pushing providers not hold back doses going forward. He says coordination is improving to move supply as needed, after inventory management issues in which there was too much supply in some places and not enough in others.
Despite the low supply coming in, Virginia has been criticized for not administering those vaccines it has gotten, at times ranking among the worst states for administering doses. Northam again has said that was due to providers holding back doses and data input lag. He says Virginia is better than most neighboring states.
Restrictions staying in place through February, new guidance on 1b
Centralized vaccine website coming
Currently people are going to their local health districts and private providers to sign up for vaccinations. Northam says coming soon all vaccine signups will go through the Virginia Department of Health’s website.