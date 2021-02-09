Virginia Feb. 9 COVID-19 update: 3,291 new cases, 78 new deaths; CVS started vaccine appointment signups Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,291 new coronavirus cases and 78 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with a slight drop in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Cases have dropped on average (now just over 3,000 reported per day) but still remain high. The same goes for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Deaths, which lag cases, are still trending up overall (54 per day on average).

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +3,291 , 534,116 total), (3,391 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 534,116 total), Case incidence rate: 39.8 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still high

people, New deaths ( +78, 6,898 total), trending up overall (54 per day on average )

6,898 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( -37, 2,248 total), down recently, but still high and near peak

2,248 total), down recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 10.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (+25,661 doses, 1,130,763 total doses, 35,811 per day on average , 217,605 fully vaccinated (+10,663), 10.7% with at least one dose

, (+10,663), Doses distributed (1,609,675), 87.3% first doses administered and 34.6% second doses administered

Virginia reported 25,661 new vaccine doses administered in Tuesday’s update and its average of doses per day has been around 35,000 per day. Still supply from the federal government remains low (around 120,000 per week) and recent averages are not sustainable at the current supply, Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s head of vaccine rollout, told 10 On Your Side last week.

“Right now, we’re getting 120,000 new doses per week coming into the state, and until we get to 350,000 doses a week, we’re not going to be able to reasonably sustain the 50,000-dose-a-day pace,” said Avula. “If we continue to have a weekly distribution that’s around 120,000 doses, it’s going to be a while [to get all of phase 1b vaccinated].”

The good news is CVS will start vaccinating some Virginians in phase 1b starting Friday, and those doses are in addition to Virginia’s allotment. There was some confusion about CVS’ rollout Tuesday morning, with the company starting vaccine appointment signups Tuesday after initially saying it would wait until Thursday.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,467 cases, 176 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 16,593 cases, 782 hospitalized, 143 deaths (+120 cases, +1 death)

Franklin: 906 cases, 45 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 1,671 cases, 42 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+29 cases)

Hampton: 7,823 cases, 259 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+71 cases, +8 hospitalized, +8 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,389 cases, 102 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+40 cases,+1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 3,633 cases, 115 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 487 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 10,418 cases, 277 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+74 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Norfolk: 13,623 cases, 732 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+59 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 664 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 652 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,026 cases, 507 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+84 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,754 cases, 46 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 6,312 cases, 335 hospitalized, 120 deaths (+75 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 28,090 cases, 1166 hospitalized, 234 deaths (+224 cases, +45 hospitalized, +9 deaths)

Williamsburg: 477 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 2,743 cases, 47 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+15 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

This article will be updated.