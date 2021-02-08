Virginia Feb. 8 COVID-19 update: 1,700 new cases, 42 new deaths; CVS to start helping with vaccinations this week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its lowest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases in over a month on Monday with just 1,700 total, a notable figure as Virginia sees cases trend down overall.

Reporting can typically be lower on Mondays, but Virginia is seeing a significant decrease in new cases on average. Cases are down about half on average compared to three weeks ago when Virginia saw a peak of 6,166 per day.

Still, case levels are higher than most of the pandemic, and the Virginia Department of Health also reported 42 new deaths and 2,285 current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have dipped some, but deaths are still rising overall, with 49 per day on average.

Cases counts could however start to be affected by the new coronavirus variants from the U.K. and South Africa, which have been detected in Virginia. They’re more contagious, and if virus levels overall stay high, that leaves the door open for future mutations that could become more resistant to current vaccines.

“The vaccines are probably going to be about 20% less effective,” against some of the new #Covid19 strains – particularly the B1351 variant found in South Africa – but @ScottGottliebMD underscores that the vaccines are still effective. pic.twitter.com/ZAFc0F2EQc — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 7, 2021

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,700 , 530,825 total), (3,312 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 530,825 total), Case incidence rate: 40.8 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still high

people, New deaths ( +42, 6,820 total), trending up overall (49 per day on average )

6,820 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( -18, 2,285 total), down recently, but still high and near peak

2,285 total), down recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 10.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (1,105,102 total doses, 36,647 per day on average , 206,942 fully vaccinated , 10.5% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (1,580,800), 87.9% first doses administered and 33.8% second doses administered

Vaccine distribution is improving in Virginia and there will be new options to get the vaccine for those eligible starting this week with CVS pharmacies.

Supply is still limited overall, but production is ramping up and there might be a new vaccine coming as early as March. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective overall than the ones from Pfizer and Moderna, but health officials have emphasized it’s still very effective at preventing serious illness and death. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose, and 100 million doses could be distributed in the U.S. by June.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,461 cases, 175 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 16,473 cases, 782 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+61 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 898 cases, 44 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 1,642 cases, 42 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 7,752 cases, 251 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+32 cases, +9 hospitalized, +7 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,349 cases, 101 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+14 cases)

James City County: 3626 cases, 114 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+24 cases)

Mathews: 484 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 10344 cases, 274 hospitalized, 109 deaths (+59 cases, +7 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Norfolk: 13,564 cases, 729 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+69 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 661 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+6 cases)

Poquoson: 648 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 6,942 cases, 504 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,754 cases, 46 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 6,237 cases, 333 hospitalized, 118 deaths (+17 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 27,866 cases, 1121 hospitalized, 225 deaths (+104 cases)

Williamsburg: 473 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 2,728 cases, 44 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+27 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Key local metrics

452 new cases, trending back down

16 new deaths, still trending up

+4 current hospitalizations (594 total), trending down overall

Test positivity: 16.7%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 20.9% — hovering around 20% after trend down

Eastern Shore — 16.2% — trending back down overall

Hampton — 19.5% — holding around 18%

Norfolk — 14.6% — trending down

Peninsula — 13% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 19.9% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 15.9% — holding around 16% after trend down

Western Tidewater —14.3% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.