Virginia Feb. 5 COVID-19 update: 5,069 new cases, 82 new deaths; 9.4% of Virginians now have at least one vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday after multiple days straight of lower numbers.

Reporting is typically higher on days later in the week, and some of Friday’s total could be due to some lag in reporting. Virginia’s average of cases per day is 3,365, about half of its peak in mid-January, but still higher than most of the pandemic.

Virginia’s trend of cases was expected to peak around this time (early February), barring major increases in the new, more contagious coronavirus variants (some have been reported, but they’ve been in single digits so far).

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +5,069 , 521,467 total), (3,365 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 521,467 total), Case incidence rate: 39.5 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still high

people, New deaths ( +82, 6,732 total), trending up overall (50 per day on average )

6,732 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( -81 2,363 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak

2,363 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 10.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (963,953 total doses, 38,384 per day on average , 157,507 fully vaccinated , 9.4% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (1,438,175), 86.6% first doses administered and 30% second doses administered

Meanwhile deaths, which lag infections, are still going up. 82 new deaths were reported Friday, and Virginia is reporting 50 per day on average.

Vaccine administration has increased, but Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, told 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris more supply will be needed to really ramp up doses given out.

Virginia has been reporting as many as 50,000 doses per day, but some of that reporting is also due to data input catching up.

“Right now, we’re getting 120,000 new doses per week coming into the state, and until we get to 350,000 doses a week, we’re not going to be able to reasonably sustain the 50,000-dose-a-day pace,” said Avula. “If we continue to have a weekly distribution that’s around 120,000 doses, it’s going to be a while,” Avula said. “I would say two to three months before we work through 1b.”

Local cases

Accomack: 2,428 cases, 170 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized,)

Chesapeake: 16,126 cases, 761 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+204 cases, +13 hospitalized)

Franklin: 884 cases, 44 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 1,597 cases, 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+31 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 7,559 cases, 240 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+129 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,291 cases, 100 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 3,572 cases, 113 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+33 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 470 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Newport News: 10,102 cases, 266 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+119 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 13,297 cases, 725 hospitalized, 148 deaths (+152 cases, -3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 655 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+10 cases)

Poquoson: 632 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 6,832 cases, 502 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+47 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 1,749 cases, 46 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+13 cases,)

Suffolk: 6,096 cases, 319 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+85 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 27,272 cases, 1,113 hospitalized, 225 deaths (+359 cases, +6 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 450 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+9 cases)

York: 2,643 cases, 43 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+41 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

1,299 new cases, trending up

16 new deaths, trending up

-16 current hospitalizations (616 total), trending down but still high

Test positivity: 16.5%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 20.6% — hovering around 20% after trend down

Eastern Shore — 13.6% — trending back down overall

Hampton — 18.2% — holding around 18%

Norfolk — 14.8% — trending down

Peninsula — 13.6% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 20% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 16.6% — holding around 16% after trend down

Western Tidewater —15% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.