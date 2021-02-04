Virginia Feb. 4 COVID-19 update: Virginia’s positivity rate down to 11%, 3,059 new cases reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,059 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 516,398. The total number of deaths has reached 6,650.

The positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.0 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,067 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,444 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 486 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 895,005 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 3.

More than 750,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 136,731 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.

On average 39,658 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,403 cases, 169 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized,)
Chesapeake: 15,922 cases, 748 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+129 cases, +11 hospitalized, +3 death)
Franklin: 876 cases, 44 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
Gloucester: 1,566 cases, 41 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+21 cases)
Hampton: 7,430 cases, 239 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+65 cases)
Isle of Wight: 2,291 cases, 99 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+30 cases)
James City County: 3,539 cases, 113 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+27 cases)
Mathews: 462 cases, 17 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+7 cases)
Newport News: 9,983 cases, 262 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+52 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
Norfolk: 13,145 cases, 728 hospitalized, 147 deaths (+88 cases, +23 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
Northampton: 645 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 cases)
Poquoson: 624 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)
Portsmouth: 6,785 cases, 500 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+106 cases)
Southampton: 1,736 cases, 46 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+3 cases,)
Suffolk: 6,011 cases, 315 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Virginia Beach: 26,913 cases, 1107 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+163 cases, +2 hospitalized, +8 death)
Williamsburg: 450 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)
York: 2,602 cases, 42 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.

