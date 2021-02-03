Virginia Feb. 3 COVID-19 update: Va. among best states now for vaccines administered; deaths, hospitalizations still high as cases drop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s some good news to share this Wednesday. Virginia’s new reported coronavirus cases have stayed much lower the last several days, and the commonwealth is now among the top states for vaccines administered.

Virginia had recently ranked among the worst states for vaccines in arms, but CDC data now shows Virginia is around the top 10 states for giving out at least one shot to its overall population (8.7% Virginians have at least shot) and percentage of doses used (69%). The states and territories ahead of Virginia are also much smaller population wise and received fewer doses than Virginia (Virginia’s gotten about 1,300,000 doses so far, per the CDC).

Virginia’s head of vaccine rollout, Dr. Danny Avula, had attributed some of that initial gap between vaccines administered and vaccines distributed to health providers originally holding back second doses because they weren’t sure there would be enough supply, as well data entry lag.

Avula now says providers are being asked to use all shots they receive with the assurance they’ll get a second dose.

Virginia’s average of shots administered is now around 40,000 per day (that bump is due in part to reporting lag) but supply from the federal government is still limited overall. Avula says Virginia has the capacity to give out its goal of at least 50,000 per day, but the state needs more doses to do so. Virginia and other states did recently get a 16% bump in vaccine doses.

However Virginia’s still seeing the effects of its recent surge in cases, with 58 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday (50 per day on average) and COVID-19 hospitalizations that are still much higher than previously in the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,959 , 513,339 total), (3,541 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 513,339 total), Case incidence rate: 41.6 per 100K people, back down down recently, but in top half of states for highest rate per capita

people, New deaths ( +58, 6,575 total), trending up overall (50 per day on average )

6,575 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( +73 2,545 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak

2,545 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 11.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last three weeks , testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), , testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (+21,537 doses, 895,005 total doses, 39,658 per day on average , 136,731 fully vaccinated , 8.9% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (1,385,875), 82% first doses administered and 28.8% second doses administered

Virginia is still in phase 1b of vaccinations, which are expected to continue for a few months. Avula said those in the lower end of 1b might not get their first shot for another month. The guidance for 1b recently changed to emphasize vaccinating older adults (65-plus), with at least 50% of Virginia’s 1b vaccines required to go to older people.

Gov. Ralph Northam will tour vaccination sites in Hampton Roads on Wednesday.

More recent vaccine coverage:

Local cases

Accomack: 2,391 cases, 168 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 15,793 cases, 737 hospitalized, 138 deaths (+133 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 876 cases, 43 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+9 cases)

Gloucester: 1,545 cases, 41 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 7,365 cases, 239 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+38 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,261 cases, 99 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+26 cases)

James City County: 3,512 cases, 113 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+11 cases)

Mathews: 455 cases, 17 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 9931 cases, 260 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+36 cases, +4 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 13,057 cases, 705 hospitalized, 145 deaths (+97 cases, +10 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 644 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 618 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 6,679 cases, 500 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+56 cases)

Southampton: 1,733 cases, 46 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 6,011 cases, 314 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+59 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 26,750 cases, 1105 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+170 cases, +17 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Williamsburg: 445 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 2,592 cases, 42 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+18 cases)

Key local metrics

687 new cases, trending back down

12 new deaths, trending up and around record levels

+19 currently hospitalized, (683 total), trending down overall but still near peak

Test positivity: 15.8%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 19.7% — trending back down overall

Eastern Shore — 11.4% — trending back down

Hampton — 17.4% — holding around 18%

Norfolk — 14.9% — trending down

Peninsula — 14.5% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 19.5% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 15.8% — trending back down

Western Tidewater —13.9% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.