Virginia Feb. 28 COVID-19 update: Over 1,700 new cases, nearly 2M vaccine doses administered, positivity rate at 7.2%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,736 new coronavirus cases along with 170 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 7.2%.

As of Sunday morning, February 28, Virginia has an overall number of 576,050 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 453,932 have been confirmed by testing. 122,118 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,736 , 576,050 total)

, 576,050 total) New deaths ( +134, 7,331 total) trending up

7,331 total) Current hospitalizations ( +24, 1,323 total)

1,323 total) Testing ( 7.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 23 per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 23 per day on average) Doses administered (1,933,953 total doses, 34,744 per day on average , 666,970 fully vaccinated , 14.8% with at least one dose)

, , Doses distributed (2,361,445 total), 92.4% first doses administered and 64.3% second doses administered

The Virginia Department of Health has found the first case of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom in the southwest region of Virginia.

The variant was identified in samples from three adult residents in Southwest Virginia who had no history of travel during their exposure periods.

VDH says they’ve investigated all three cases and their close contacts and managed them appropriately.

As of Friday, the VDH says the Commonwealth has a total of 20 cases of the UK variant (B.1.1.7) and three cases of the South Africa variant (B.1.351).

Local cases:

Accomack: 2,602 cases, 183 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+6 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,233 cases, 846 hospitalized, 187 deaths (+73 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Franklin: 985 cases, 50 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 1,863 cases, 51 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 8,651 cases, 295 hospitalized, 111 deaths (+52 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,649 cases, 113 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 3,867 cases, 126 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+21 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 552 cases, 18 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 11,468 cases, 313 hospitalized, 161 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,898 cases, 809 hospitalized, 189 deaths (+60 cases)

Northampton: 714 cases, 72 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 719 cases, 20 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,666 cases, 584 hospitalized, 140 deaths (+19 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,854 cases, 49 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 6,901 cases, 388 hospitalized, 151 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 30,595 cases, 1,291 hospitalized, 302 deaths (+104 cases, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 524 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths

York: 3008 cases, 52 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+8 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 434 cases Saturday, which is 25% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

434 new cases

14 new deaths

+8 hospitalized (689 total), trending down but still high

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Saturday that the new, Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will begin being offered in the state next week.

The news comes just hours after the federal approval of the third vaccination, which, officials say, has been proven to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the disease.

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The EUA allows the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. for those 18 and older.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,323 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.