Virginia Feb. 27 COVID-19 update: 185 new deaths reported, positivity rate down to 7.4%, over 600K fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 185 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 7.4%.

As of Saturday morning, February 27, Virginia has an overall number of 574,314 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 452,664 have been confirmed by testing. 121,650 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

On Friday, Virginia added a record 234 new COVID-19 deaths to state data, and more than 1,000 new deaths this week alone. Most of those happened in late January and early February, VDH’s data shows, before widespread vaccinations began.

Statewide numbers

Cases: (574,314 total)

Deaths (8,382 total), trending up (19 per 7-day average, at 54 just over a week ago)

Current hospitalizations (1,374 total), big drop, recently back down below 2,000 for the first time in two months

Testing ( 7.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 23 per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 23 per day on average) Doses administered (1,855,904 total doses, 34,078 per day on average , 616,469 fully vaccinated , 14.5% with at least one dose)

, , Doses distributed (2,245,615 total), 95.6% first doses administered and 62.9% second doses administered

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,596 cases, 183 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+8 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,160 cases, 843 hospitalized, 183 deaths (+52 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Franklin: 982 cases, 50 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 1,855 cases, 51 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 8,599 cases, 292 hospitalized, 111 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalized, +8 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,643 cases, 113 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+10 cases, +2 deaths)

James City County: 3,846 cases, 125 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+11 cases)

Mathews: 550 cases, 18 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+4 case, +1 death)

Newport News: 11,431 cases, 312 hospitalized, 158 deaths (+47 cases, +3 hospitalized, +10 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,838 cases, 809 hospitalized, 189 deaths (+58 cases, +5 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Northampton: 713 cases, 72 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 714 cases, 20 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases, +3 death)

Portsmouth: 7,647 cases, 584 hospitalized, 139 deaths (+23 cases, +8 hospitalized, +3 death)

Southampton: 1,850 cases, 49 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+1 cases)

Suffolk: 6,876 cases, 387 hospitalized, 150 deaths (+160 cases)

Virginia Beach: 30,491 cases, 1,291 hospitalized, 300 deaths (+98 cases, +10 hospitalized, +7 deaths)

Williamsburg: 524 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3000 cases, 52 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+10 cases)

Key local metrics:

547 new cases

39 new patients hospitalized

45 new deaths

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,374 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.