Virginia Feb. 26 COVID-19 update: Death reporting still high, 234 added Friday alone; cases and hospitalizations dropping

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases are continuing to trend down, consistently lower than 2,000 cases per day now on average, but the effects of the post-holiday surge are still showing up mightily in death reporting data.

Virginia added a record 234 new COVID-19 deaths to state data on Friday, and has added more than 1,000 new deaths this week alone. Most of those happened in late January and early February, VDH’s data shows, before widespread vaccinations began.

The good news is vaccinations appear to be making a big impact, with COVID-19 hospitalizations still dropping, and cases are going down too after seeming to hit a snag around 2,000-per day.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,588 cases, 183 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+8 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 18,108 cases, 840 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+44 cases, +8 hospitalized, +9 deaths)

Franklin: 977 cases, 50 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 1,848 cases, 51 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 8,556 cases, 291 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,633 cases, 113 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 3,835 cases, 125 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Mathews: 546 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 11,384 cases, 309 hospitalized, 148 deaths (+40 cases, +1 hospitalized, +7 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,780 cases, 804 hospitalized, 183 deaths ( +38 cases, +1 hospitalized, +8 deaths)

Northampton: 710 cases, 72 hospitalized, 32 deaths ( +1 case)

Poquoson: 709 cases, 20 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 7,624 cases, 576 hospitalized, 136 deaths ( +26 cases, +1 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Southampton: 1.849 cases, 49 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 6,860 cases, 387 hospitalized, 150 deaths (+19 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 30,393 cases, 1,281 hospitalized, 293 deaths (+83 cases, +13 hospitalizations, +7 deaths)

Williamsburg: 522 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 2,990 cases, 52 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+ 6 cases, +1 death)

Key local metrics

325 new cases, trending down

44 new deaths, up with input of death certificates

-18 current hospitalizations, trending down overall

Test positivity: 12.6%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 14.3% — trending down

Eastern Shore — 12.5% — trending down overall

Hampton — 15.4% — trending down overall

Norfolk — 11% — trending down

Peninsula — 12.1% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 15.2% — trending down overall

Virginia Beach — 10.9% — trending down

Western Tidewater —9.9% — trending down overall

