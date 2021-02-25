Virginia Feb. 25 COVID-19 update: Another 156 deaths reported, cases holding around 2K per day mark statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus levels have decreased significantly from the holiday season, but numbers still remain high and case levels have started to hold steady around the 2,000-case-per-day mark.

Hampton Roads is still reporting high numbers, particularly when it comes to percent positivity.

Virginia is also still reporting very high numbers of COVID-19 deaths as it inputs death certificates related to the post-holiday surge. With the 156 new deaths reported Thursday, Virginia’s reported 865 new deaths in the past six days alone.

Most new deaths happened earlier this month, as VDH’s “deaths by date of death” chart shows.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,036 , 570,982 total), (1,869 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 570,982 total), Case incidence rate: 27.4 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths ( +156, 7,963 total), back up to record average after big trend down (125 per day 7-day average, was at 19 per day last Friday) , due to death certificates being inputted

7,963 total), , Current hospitalizations ( -76, 1,488 total), steadily trending down

1,488 total), steadily trending down Testing ( 8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 20K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average) Doses administered (+42,475, 1,709,828 total doses, 32,569 per day on average , 543,394 fully vaccinated , 13.7% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,168,585 total), 90.6% first doses administered and 59.4 second doses administered, Virginia only getting about 130,000 first doses per week

This week pharmacy chains across the state were set to get COVID-19 vaccines (some such as Walgreens have already gotten doses and have opened up vaccine slots).

In Virginia, Walgreens, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies Inc. (Safeway), Retail Business Services LLC (Food Lion, Giant Food), Topco Associates LLC (Food City), and CPESN LLC, a network of multiple independent community pharmacies, were scheduled to get a portion of the 26,000 new weekly doses coming in through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

CVS had been getting 26,000 doses per week alone, but the Biden administration recently doubled the national allotment to the program from 1 to 2 million doses. The 52,000 total doses now coming to Virginia via the federal program are in addition to the roughly 160,000 given to Virginia for local health departments and other providers (Virginia has been getting about 130,000 first doses per week).

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam also announced the lifting of some restrictions starting March 1. To read more, click here.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,580 cases, 182 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,064 cases, 832 hospitalized, 170 deaths (+90 cases, +2 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Franklin: 973 cases, 50 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 1,843 cases, 51 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+12 cases, +3 deaths)

Hampton: 8,530 cases, 290 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,630 cases, 111 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+23 cases)

James City County: 3,828 cases, 124 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 542 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 11,344 cases, 308 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+77 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 14,742 cases, 803 hospitalized, 175 deaths (+56 cases, +12 hospitalized, +7 deaths)

Northampton: 709 cases, 72 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 708 cases, 20 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 7,598 cases, 575 hospitalized, 131 deaths (+17 cases)

Southampton: 1,845 cases, 48 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 6,841 cases, 384 hospitalized, 150 deaths (+39 cases, +2 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 30,310 cases, 1,268 hospitalized, 286 deaths (+149 cases, +8 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Williamsburg: 516 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 2,984 cases, 52 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+17 cases)

Key local metrics

543 new cases, trending down overall but steadying out

29 new deaths, up as death certificate data from post-holiday surge comes in

-9 current hospitalizations (405 total), trending down overall but steadying out

Test positivity: 12.7%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 14.4% — trending down after hovering around 20%

Eastern Shore — 11.7% — trending back down overall

Hampton — 16.1% — holding around 18%

Norfolk — 10.7% — trending down

Peninsula — 12.2% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 16.8% — trending down overall

Virginia Beach — 11% — holding around 16% after trend down

Western Tidewater —9.4% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.