Virginia Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Cases down again but deaths still high, Virginia averaging 36K vaccine doses per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another day of lower coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths.

COVID-19 deaths are still rising overall (49 per day) in Virginia (and nationwide) despite the lower cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations. Deaths lag cases, so these reported deaths are mostly linked to the high virus levels from weeks ago and not the recent levels.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,740 , 510,380 total), (3,865 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 510,380 total), Case incidence rate: 48.7 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still among highest states for case rates per population

people, New deaths ( +43, 6,517 total), trending up overall (49 per day on average )

6,517 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( +27, 2,473 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak

2,473 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 11.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last three weeks , testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), , testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (+30,238 doses, 873,468 total doses, 35,880 per day on average , 130,735 fully vaccinated , 8.7% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (1,370,600), 81.4% first doses administered and 27.7% second doses administered

There are now about 36,000 vaccine doses (50K long-term goal) being administered each day across the state on average. However supply is still limited, with 2 clinics in Western Tidewater having to cancel appointments due to “tremendously decreased” supply.

Shots are now being distributed based on population, leading to fewer shots for rural, less populated areas.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s head of vaccine distribution, said those limited doses coming in each week means some in the phase 1b might not get their first shot until the end of February. He stressed people will still need to be patient.

Data input on the Virginia Department of Health’s website has been slow and uneven, and data hasn’t been released on vaccine wastage, the Virginia Mercury reported Tuesday.

Though Avula has said there’s been no indication vaccines are going to waste, and coordination between health providers to move unused doses has improved.

Virginia’s cases and hospitalizations have mirrored the nation overall, which is still reporting about 3,000 deaths per day.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.6M tests, 120k cases, 93,536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1,562 deaths. pic.twitter.com/KZYfrXfl3D — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 2, 2021

Local cases

Accomack: 2,388 cases, 167 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 15,660 cases, 729 hospitalized, 137 deaths (+112 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 867 cases, 43 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 1,536 cases, 41 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+21 cases)

Hampton: 7,297 cases, 237 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+66 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,235 cases, 99 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+32 cases)

James City County: 3,501 cases, 113 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 449 cases, 17 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 9895 cases, 256 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+57 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 12,960 cases, 695 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+54 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 642 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 617 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+5 cases,)

Portsmouth: 6,623 cases, 500 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+43 cases)

Southampton: 1,724 cases, 45 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 5,952 cases, 313 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+87 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 26,580 cases, 1088 hospitalized, 209 deaths (+160 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 441 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (-5 cases)

York: 2,574 cases, 42 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+26 cases)

Key local metrics

723 new cases, down slightly but still high

5 new deaths, trending up overall

-11 current hospitalizations (664 total), trending back down

Test positivity: 15.9%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 19.4% — trending back down overall

Eastern Shore — 11.7% — trending back down

Hampton — 17.7% — holding around 18%

Norfolk — 15.1% — trending down

Peninsula — 14.7% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 19.1% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 15.6% — trending back down

Western Tidewater —14.2% — trending back down

